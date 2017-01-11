Bandits nabbed after robbing man purchasing fruit

Presidential guards, along with the police, were swift in apprehending two suspects moments after

they robbed a man, using a pellet gun, at a fruit stall at Albert Street and North Road, Georgetown, around 17:25 hrs yesterday.

The men whose nicknames were given as “Wild Buck” and “Dow” are said to be from East Ruimveldt.

Deputy police commander, Calvin Brutus said that a customer was at a fruit stall making a purchase when two men on a black CG motorcycle accosted the victim with a firearm and released him of the cash he had on him.

One of the suspects was apprehended when presidential guards who were passing at the time observed that the two men were acting in a suspicious manner. The second suspect managed to run through an alleyway while still armed with a firearm, which the cops later learnt was a pellet gun.

“The other one fled through an alleyway with a firearm and ended up in a home. We did a house cleaning and we found him hiding under some mattresses in a storage room,” Brutus pointed out.

He revealed that ranks recovered the gun that shoots pellets. The men were taken to the Alberttown Police Station where they were processed.