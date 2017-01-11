Alleged fraud at Guyana Marketing Corporation…Charge against former GM doesn’t amount to criminal offence

– Defence Attorney

Attorney Everton Singh-Lammy, who is representing Former General Manager (GM) of the Guyana

Marketing Corporation (GMC) Nizam Hassan – who is charged with procuring money by false pretence in relation to the approval of payments for low-graded rehabilitation works done on the GMC building at Robb Street, Georgetown – is contending that the particulars of the allegation against his client do not amount to any criminal offence.

Hassan is jointly charged with Hanniel Madramootoo, an engineer at the Ministry of Agriculture; his wife Felecia De Souza-Madramootoo; his brother Phillip Madramootoo and his friend Nizam Ramkissoon, both Directors of Constantine Engineering and Construction Services Limited, Trinidad and Tobago, with conspiracy to commit a misdemeanour of procuring money to be paid by false pretence with intent to defraud.

It is alleged that between October 28, 2010 and April 25, 2012, they conspired with each other to commit the offence by continuously approving payments which were made to contractor of the engineering firm for works that were incompetently and incorrectly done with inferior materials to rehabilitate the GMC building at Robb and Alexander Streets, Bourda, Georgetown; knowing that such works should not have been approved.

However, Hanniel Madramootoo, Phillip Madramootoo and Nizam Ramkissoon are still at large.

Hassan, 50, of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara and De Souza-Madramootoo, 34, of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, have not pleaded to the charge, and have each been released on $250,000 bail. The duo was also instructed to report to the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) Headquarters, Camp Street, Georgetown and instructed to lodge their passports with the court.

The case was called again yesterday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. During that hearing, Attorney Singh-Lammy submitted the arguments to the court. They were very brief and Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers was granted until January 30, to reply and report on the whereabouts of the other three accused.

Charges were recommended against Hassan and several other persons after SOCU completed its report into the investigations of the multimillion-dollar construction of the GMC office building.

A forensic audit report submitted last year April by auditor, Saykar Boodhoo, had flagged the construction, citing several worrying things at GMC, an agency of the Ministry of Agriculture. The forensic audit report was sent to Cabinet where it was decided that the findings of the report were serious enough to warrant a deeper investigation into not only the construction of the building, but also into the handling of hundreds of millions of dollars of fertilizers.

According to Government sources, investigations found the principals of the contracting company are close relatives of the engineer. Investigators reportedly also found that Hanniel Madramootoo, who was assigned to oversee the project, allegedly used a family member to conduct transactions at the Tender Board related to the project.

The forensic audit which triggered the recommendations for the charges would tell a worrying tale of how things were at GMC between January 1, 2012 and May 31, 2015, the time under review.

With regards to the construction of the building, in 2011 a contract was awarded to Constantine Engineering and Construction Services to build a new head office for GMC and the Guyana Shop, which it runs. A contract in the amount of $23.96M was awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). The auditor could not review the bidding documents as NPTAB could not find any information that it was involved in the tender process, even though the contract indicated otherwise.