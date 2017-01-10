Vagrant’s decomposed body found in abandoned YMCA building

Undertakers yesterday struggled to remove the decomposed body of a vagrant from the top flat of the dilapidated Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) building in Albouystown, Georgetown.

Wayne Singh, said to be in his early forties, was last seen four days ago looking through a window of the building, where he was allegedly living.

From all indications, Singh died from natural causes.

Crime scene investigators as well as undertakers had a hard time getting into the building due to the rotten stairs and missing boards. Removing the body from the building was also a challenge. It had to be placed in a thin metal box and tied with rope and slowly let down from the steps.