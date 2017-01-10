Mother of and unborn child die in West Coast Berbice accident

Donnis Higgins, a 25-year-old mother of one, and her unborn baby girl were killed in an accident

yesterday morning at No 2 Village West Coast Berbice.

According to information, Higgins of lot 103, Semple Street, Hopetown Village, East Coast Demerara, was on her way home when the driver of the car in which she was traveling was maneuvering a turn at a fast rate and lost control. The car slammed into a utility pole.

The four occupants of the car were rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital, where Higgins and her baby later died. The two other persons remain critical. The woman’s sister Malika Webster told this publication that they learnt of the accident when the nurses called to tell them what had happened.

Donnis Higgins who arrived at the hospital crying out for pain was able to say what had happened and told the hospital officials that they should inform her family. Webster said the nurses fought a long time to save the mother and her unborn baby, but it was in vain.

The baby girl reportedly died first, and the mother shortly after.

Higgins was due to give birth within the next two weeks.

The news of her passing has hit the family hard as Webster says their mother is not able to come to grips with the death of her daughter. Higgins leaves to mourn her two-year old daughter, mother and siblings.

Donnis Higgins was said to be a former worker at the Mahaica/Mahaicony/Abary Agricultural Development Association (MMA-ADA).

Reports indicate that the car, HB 3101, was travelling in a westerly direction along the public road around 11:15 hours when the driver lost control of his vehicle while negotiating the bend, and crashed through a concrete fence on the southern side of the road.

Villagers swiftly went into action freeing a female passenger who was trapped in the wreckage alongside the driver.

One of the injured passengers was said to be Daniel Harrinaraine, of Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice.

The driver is said to be in police custody.