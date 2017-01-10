Latest update January 10th, 2017 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Magistrate to rule in ‘Six Head’ causing death trial

Jan 10, 2017 News 0

CHARGED:
Manx Powers

Come February 2, Manx Powers, the porkknocker on trial for causing the death of popular boxer Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis by dangerous driving will know his fate.
This announcement was made yesterday by trial Magistrate Fabayo Azore, who told the court that she will pass her ruling in the matter after Powers leads a defence, also on that date.
On October 20, 2016, Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Telford closed the case of the prosecution by calling an emergency medical technician/ambulance driver to the stand.
That witness testified to picking up Lewis from the road and transporting him to the East Bank Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Powers, 33, of Campbellville, Georgetown is currently out on $250,000 bail. As a condition attached to bail the defendant was instructed to lodge his passport and report to the Subordinate Officer in charge of the Golden Grove Police Station Traffic Department.
According to reports, Lewis, a former Welterweight boxing champion was riding his bicycle on May 4, 2015 at New Hope, East Bank Demerara on his way to visit a friend, when he was struck down by a car driven by the defendant after attempting to cross the road.

More in this category

Sports

Beaton to play for Guyana in Super50

Beaton to play for Guyana in Super50

Jan 10, 2017

Practice games set for tomorrow & Friday at Providence  Essequibian fast bowler Ronsford Beaton has confirmed to Chairman of the Guyana Selectors Rayon Griffith that he will play for Guyana in...
Read More
Ronaldo wins FIFA’s player of the year award

Ronaldo wins FIFA’s player of the year award

Jan 10, 2017

Haiti earns Gold Cup qualifying playoff spot

Haiti earns Gold Cup qualifying playoff spot

Jan 10, 2017

UWI T20 in T&T… Belligerent Singh powers DCC into tomorrow’s Q/finals

UWI T20 in T&T… Belligerent Singh...

Jan 10, 2017

After a year of hectic activity the GCF proudly thumps its ‘Chess’

After a year of hectic activity the GCF proudly...

Jan 10, 2017

GTTA commits to monthly competitions to improve domestic programme

GTTA commits to monthly competitions to improve...

Jan 10, 2017

Ariel, Superior Woods victorious

Ariel, Superior Woods victorious

Jan 10, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch