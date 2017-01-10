Magistrate to rule in ‘Six Head’ causing death trial

Come February 2, Manx Powers, the porkknocker on trial for causing the death of popular boxer Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis by dangerous driving will know his fate.

This announcement was made yesterday by trial Magistrate Fabayo Azore, who told the court that she will pass her ruling in the matter after Powers leads a defence, also on that date.

On October 20, 2016, Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Telford closed the case of the prosecution by calling an emergency medical technician/ambulance driver to the stand.

That witness testified to picking up Lewis from the road and transporting him to the East Bank Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Powers, 33, of Campbellville, Georgetown is currently out on $250,000 bail. As a condition attached to bail the defendant was instructed to lodge his passport and report to the Subordinate Officer in charge of the Golden Grove Police Station Traffic Department.

According to reports, Lewis, a former Welterweight boxing champion was riding his bicycle on May 4, 2015 at New Hope, East Bank Demerara on his way to visit a friend, when he was struck down by a car driven by the defendant after attempting to cross the road.