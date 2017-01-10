Jagdeo, ee self, ain’t trust ee own GECOM list

De word trust is de most important single word after de Creatah. De world runs on trust and people life, marriages, and de whole idea of community depend on trust.

Uncle Sam got de word trust pun its green notes—”In God we Trust.”

With trust comes love, care, kindness and a united family life. Without that word there is chaos, confusion, destruction, separation, and hate.

Dem boys hear Soulja Bai didn’t trust that GECOM list wha Jagdeo send to him because dem boys hear Jagdeo himself didn’t trust de list he send.

Now he got to send another list and dem boys ain’t certain if he gun trust de people pun de next list or if Soulja Bai gun trust dem.

De last couple days Guyana witness nuff sad things because there was no trust. A man tell he woman don’t go out Friday night. She insist and tell him “Shut up. I going out.”

Dem boys hear when she was walking out de yard he holler, “Go. You gun find out.”

She barely meet in de dance when she phone sing de first song in de dance. “Dahlin, you house on fire.”

She run home and see wha de man mean when he seh, “You gun find out.” De house bun down flat.

Another family didn’t trust dem son. Whenever he drink he rum he does behave bad and dem does quarrel wid him. He does get vex and threaten de how he gun bun down de house.

Same Friday gone, de parents still go out and lef de boy outside de house and that wake up de burning spirit in him.

Dem boys hear he go out and tek a different kind of spirit and when he realize he couldn’t get in de house he light de car under de house and watch everything, including de house, burn to ashes.

A man name Frenchie didn’t trust he woman. He tell people she had another man pun he head. That trigger de killing spirit in him so he kill she and he been on de run fuh eight years.

Yesterday he buddy friend tell de police wheh he was hiding.

That word trust, think about it. Keep it deep inside yuh chest.

Talk half and don’t become distrusted.