GTTA commits to monthly competitions to improve domestic programme

Jan 10, 2017 Sports 0

-Season serves off next week with Novices’ Challenge

The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) will serve off its 2017 calendar of activities with a Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table Tennis Challenge competition scheduled for January 20-22 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
According to a GTTA Press Release, the tournament will be held “with an emphasis on ensuring that much more domestic competitions across the length and breadth of Guyana are played”.
Additionally, the aim is to keep the players training to improve their technical and tactical skills and to market the sport. “The association has mapped out an active domestic calendar which will see competitions occurring every month,” the association said.
The Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table Tennis Challenge will comprise the following events: Novices Open Challenge Boys and Girls; Senior Doubles Open; Junior Doubles Open; Pre-Cadet Doubles Open; Mixed Doubles; Junior Fundamental Challenge Open; Junior Fundamental Challenge Open; Pre Cadet Fundamental Challenge Open
“The Fundamental Challenge will follow a format where players can select a partner whom they will team with to compete in a knockout competition against other pairs drawn, engaging in one-minute forehand rally, one-minute backhand rally and one-minute pushes.
The pair with the highest collective total/aggregate of completed rallies will advance to the next round through the finals to determine the winner.
These tournaments are geared at serving off the year of activities with grassroots competition as a lead to more intense and bigger competitions. There will be an emphasis on orienting players to the critical importance of the fundamental aspects of the game in a competitive and fun way.
The GTTA said that trophies, medals and other prizes will be awarded to the top two finishers in the doubles and fundamental challenge and to the top three players in the novice’s category. The interested participants can register with table tennis coach and general Secretary, Linden Johnson on telephone number 621-7630 or email [email protected]

