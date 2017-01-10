‘Fly All Ways’ briefly returns to charter service

…as it reorganizes operations

‘Fly All Ways’ , a Suriname-registered air carrier, yesterday announced that it will be reorganizing its operations and destinations base, and as a result, the service will be suspending scheduled flights and return to charters for

a brief period, effective January 15, 2017.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Captain, Amichand Jhauw, explained that since its start up in February last year, the airline has seen significant potential. However, like any start-up airline, there becomes a period when management should pause and take a look at the current destinations being served, and its operations base, to ensure there was total efficiency including cost reduction, in every instance.

Flights which originate from Paramaribo and then to Guyana and Barbados and Haiti are done on a scheduled basis twice weekly. However, management is reviewing the possibility of moving its major hub from Surname to Guyana.

This way it can easily operate and be positioned to offer non-scheduled charters and scheduled operations at a lower cost. Another factor for the pause is the delayed implementation of the Global Booking System, which will allow passengers from all over the world to access the airline’s booking system. This way, many persons will be able to make connections in Barbados, Antigua, or St. Lucia to Guyana or any of the new destinations, thus creating less dependence on regional traffic only.

The CEO stated that Fly All Ways will honour all of its current bookings, and continue to move passengers to their respective destinations. The airline owns and operates two Fokker 70 aircraft.

According to the CEO, the company is not shutting down, but simply pausing its scheduled services to re-position its operations and personnel in areas where passengers can be better served.

The Charter operations on which the company started will continue to function, he said, while adding that the airline will continue its charter services to the airline’s current destinations.

He said it was always fair to be practical and upfront with the general public, so that “your reputation will not come into disrepute, and your creditability questioned at any time”.

Fly All Ways was amongst the three new carriers introduced to Guyana during 2016, the Chief Executive Officer of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Ramesh Ghir, had said during the airport’s End-of-year Report last week.

Fly All Ways commenced operations in August and has moved some 2,300 passengers at the end of the reporting period circa mid-December.