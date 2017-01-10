Estate worker fatally stabbed after altercation

Latest update January 10th, 2017 12:40 AM
– police seek three suspects
A 39-year-old Uitvlugt Estate worker was pronounced dead on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital last
evening after he was found near an Anna Catherina shop with suspected stab wounds about his body.
The victim has been identified as Kawal Shivnauth called Rupesh or Rupee, and also resides in that area, West Coast Demerara.
One of the man’s relatives, told Kaieteur News that Shivnauth had an altercation with three men, and as he was about to exit the establishment, he was reportedly lashed behind his head while another man pounced on him and began to stab him repeatedly.
Residents raised an alarm and the police were alerted.
It was reported that Shivnauth was pronounced dead on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where scores of relatives and friends were present demanding answers from the police ranks that were present.
Meanwhile, a police source told this publication that with the aid of a villager, they were seeking three suspects who also reside in the area. Up to press time, their efforts were futile.
Relatives have described Shivnauth as an “easy” and “peaceful” man. He is survived by his three daughters aged fifteen, six and five.
Jan 10, 2017Practice games set for tomorrow & Friday at Providence Essequibian fast bowler Ronsford Beaton has confirmed to Chairman of the Guyana Selectors Rayon Griffith that he will play for Guyana in...
Jan 10, 2017
Jan 10, 2017
Jan 10, 2017
Jan 10, 2017
Jan 10, 2017
Jan 10, 2017
From the opening of the doors of 2016 to its closing hours, I have been repeatedly asked a particular question – why... more
There are misguided souls who believe that it is right to correct a wrong by trampling on the law. They believe that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On January 1st,, “60 minutes”, an investigative programme aired by the US television company, Sir... more