Estate worker fatally stabbed after altercation

– police seek three suspects

A 39-year-old Uitvlugt Estate worker was pronounced dead on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital last

evening after he was found near an Anna Catherina shop with suspected stab wounds about his body.

The victim has been identified as Kawal Shivnauth called Rupesh or Rupee, and also resides in that area, West Coast Demerara.

One of the man’s relatives, told Kaieteur News that Shivnauth had an altercation with three men, and as he was about to exit the establishment, he was reportedly lashed behind his head while another man pounced on him and began to stab him repeatedly.

Residents raised an alarm and the police were alerted.

It was reported that Shivnauth was pronounced dead on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where scores of relatives and friends were present demanding answers from the police ranks that were present.

Meanwhile, a police source told this publication that with the aid of a villager, they were seeking three suspects who also reside in the area. Up to press time, their efforts were futile.

Relatives have described Shivnauth as an “easy” and “peaceful” man. He is survived by his three daughters aged fifteen, six and five.