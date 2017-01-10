Conflicting reports on shooting at night club

As management of Club Privilege at the Tower Hotel on Main Street, Georgetown,

continues to deny that there was a shooting there last Sunday morning which resulted in two persons being hospitalized, the police have maintained that they are indeed investigating such an incident.

The injured persons were reportedly rushed to the Balwant Singh Hospital where they are said to be in a stable condition.

Yesterday, crime scene investigators visited the scene to take statements and according to one police source, there were “bullet holes” in the walls of the club. Reports are that spent shells were also seen.

The ranks were at the club up until 18:00 hrs and they had cordoned off the area.

According to information received, there was an argument between two persons in the club which resulted in one of them pulling out a gun and opening fire, causing persons inside the club to run for their lives.

Yesterday, when this newspaper contacted a staffer from the club, he became defensive when he was asked about the shooting, and categorically denied that such an incident took place.

“Alyuh saying there was a shooting and there was never a shooting,” the staffer said before ending the call.

However, police sources said that they became aware of the incident when one of the victims contacted the police and gave a statement.

While no one has been arrested, the police source said that they believe they have enough information on the alleged shooter, and are trying to get to him.