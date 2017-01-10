Beaton to play for Guyana in Super50

Practice games set for tomorrow & Friday at Providence

Essequibian fast bowler Ronsford Beaton has confirmed to Chairman of the Guyana Selectors Rayon Griffith that he will play for Guyana in the Regional Super50 slated for January 24 to February 18.

Griffith said while he is not aware of what transpired between Beaton and Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) he had confirmation from the pacer that he would play for Guyana and has been training with the local Franchise squad all the time.

There was some confusion over the selection of the Montserrat-born pacer after Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the LICB, Vernon Springer told Antigua’s Daily Observer that Beaton was one of the ‘overseas’ players expected to join the Leewards franchise ahead of a preparatory camp at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground which was scheduled to start yesterday.

“We have 20 guys who will be here over the next couple of days or over the next two weeks and we are going to have some trial games. We promised you we are going to have the best franchise and whatever it takes, we are going to make sure it works,” he had said.

“The other big name for you is Ronsford Beaton — the Guyanese fast bowler — who is also going to be part of our 20-man squad, and from last year we would have had Daron Cruickshank who is also coming back into the One Day squad,” Springer continued.

Beaton made his First-Class debut in 2011 against England Lions at Providence and has since played 33 games at this level taking 64 wickets. His List ‘A’ came two years later in Antigua against the Leeward Islands. He has 25 wickets for 18 matches in this format.

Beaton tour Sri Lanka with the West Indies ‘A’ team in October last and played three 50-over games.

He missed the last two First-Class fixtures for Guyana Jaguars and played two t20 games for Dynamites in the BPL in Dhaka.

Beaton has played for, Essequibo (Youth & Senior) Guyana Under-19s, West Indies Under-19s, Guyana, Central Essequibo, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders, GCC, West Indies ‘A’ and Dynamites.

Griffith informed that the Jaguars, who depart for Barbados on January 21, will have two practice games at Providence tomorrow and Friday. Both games are scheduled to commence at 09:00hrs.

The Jaguars play in Zone B along with last year’s runners-up Barbados Pride, Jamaica Scorpions, Combined Campuses & Colleges Marooners and the ICC Americas.

The Jaguars face off with host Pride at the Kensington Oval in one of two first round games while the Jamaica Scorpions battles the CCC Marooners at 3Ws Oval Barbados on January 24. The zone ‘A’ matches commences the next day in Antigua.

(Sean Devers)