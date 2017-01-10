Latest update January 10th, 2017 12:50 AM

Ariel, Superior Woods victorious

Ariel and Superior Woods recorded victories in two softball matches played on Sunday at the Everest Cricket Club.
Ariel defeated Rebel XI by four wickets in the first encounter.
Batting first, Rebel XI managed 138-8 of their allotted 15 overs with Davendra Narine scoring 36 including five sixes while Fidel Singh made 24, Oslyn Batson 23 and Danny Mohnaram 15. Rudy Rodrigues and Peter Persaud took two wickets each.
Ariel responded with 140-6 in 14.1 overs. Rodrigues led with 40 while Persaud got 27. Singh and Narine took two wickets each.
Superior Woods overcame HS Masters by three runs in their encounter. Superior Woods batted first and scored 143-6 in 15 overs. Clyde Hoyte struck 29 while Ron Ramnauth made 18. Ariel were restricted to 140-5 in 15 overs in reply. Devendra Narine stroked 40, while Chien Gittens made 27 and Yunnis Yusuf 19.

