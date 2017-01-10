A nightmare ride!

Latest update January 10th, 2017 12:50 AM
It appears the recent rains have halted works on Quamina Street. This section, between Camp and Waterloo, had drivers frustrated yesterday not only from the holes, but the fact that vehicles were badly parked, slowing the flow of traffic.
Essequibian fast bowler Ronsford Beaton has confirmed to Chairman of the Guyana Selectors Rayon Griffith that he will play for Guyana in...
