Taxi driver, accomplices break into 17 vehicles on E.C.D.

Jan 09, 2017 News 0

– nabbed and beaten by villagers; batteries and other spares recovered

Residents at Mahaica and Mahaicony may now be able to sleep soundly, after capturing a taxi driver and two men who had broken into and stolen articles from at least 17 vehicles during a three-day spree.
The culprits were nabbed on Friday while attempting to break into yet another vehicle at Mahaicony. A source said that they were “tied up like monkeys” and given a sound thrashing before being handed over to the police.
Police recovered several tape decks, a tractor alternator, eight batteries and other valuables. Vehicle owners have turned up to claim some of the items.
Sources gave the ages of the suspects as 37, 27 and 24. The taxi driver resides in Georgetown, while his accomplices are reportedly from Sophia.
Police believe that the trio’s spree began last Wednesday, when police began receiving reports from Mahaicony and Mahaica, of spares and items being stolen from mini-buses, cars and even a tractor.
It is believed that the gang used the recent heavy rainfall to their advantage.
But their luck ran during the early hours of Friday, when a Mahaicony resident looked outside and saw the men attempting to break into his vehicle, which was parked on a roadway.
The man raised an alarm and several residents responded and caught the suspects. They were tied and beaten, before being handed over to the police.
The men are scheduled to appear in court today.

