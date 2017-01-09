St. George’s Cathedral undergoes rehabilitation

– condition of heritage buildings raises issue of ‘National Trust’

Rehabilitative works have begun on the historic St George’s Cathedral building, more than one year after repairs were slated to take place.

The work includes replacement of rotted boards on several parts of the building, replacement of glass windows and repainting of the structure.

But the question that is being asked is how was this historic building allowed to reach this state of disrepair?

When Kaieteur News visited the Cathedral last week, a scaffold was seen at the northern side of the building where the repairs are being done. There are also several gaping holes where rotted panels had fallen out.

The Cathedral has several missing and broken windows on numerous parts of the building.

Although church officials were unavailable for a comment, a source close to the project explained that the work began late last year.

The source explained that the project is being financed through fund-raising activities and through donations from local and overseas parishioners /donors.

“The donations come from former members of the congregation in the diaspora, and especially those in England, the US and Canada, as well as from the local Anglican churches and major donor agencies,” he stated.

“A few years ago, the National Trust Guyana had granted the St George’s Cathedral some money for repairs but, it was only last year that the repairs began, “he added.

The source said it likely that the work will be completed by this year end.

This national monument, which was designed and constructed under the Anglican Diocese of Guyana in 1899, is among some 400 heritage sites and “things of national interest,” which have been documented on the Monument Register of the National Trust.

Citizens and members of the Diaspora had raised concern about the management and maintenance of the heritage sites and historic spaces. Some are calling the issue one of ‘national trust,’ and are calling on the authorities to take better care to preserve these buildings for future generations.

Last year, under its capital work expenditure, the National Trust said that major works on the Damon Monument, located in Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast; the Enmore Martyrs’ Monument, at Enmore, East Coast Demerara; the Hog Island Windmill, on the Essequibo River – which is Dutch in origin and is the only type of structure of this nature that can be found in Guyana and Fort Zeelandia, located on Fort Island, Essequibo River were completed.

But it is the condition of sites like the St. George’s Cathedral and City Hall that is causing concern among the citizenry. Both structures were slated for reconstruction for some time now. In 2012, the National Trust Guyana had granted the St George’s Cathedral one million dollars for repairs to the eastern wing of the building. The building is under the direct management of the Anglican Diocese of Guyana.

The National Trust of Guyana is an organization that plays a pivotal role in ensuring that the country’s national patrimony is preserved. Heritage buildings such as the St George’s Cathedral and City Hall are safeguarded by the National Trust.

Hence, as it relates to City Hall, the Mayor and City Councillors and the European Union (EU), as well as the National Trust Guyana, are to decide the way forward for the restoration of the 125-year-old structure.