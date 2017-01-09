Grocery van robbery caught on CCTV…Vehicle still to be located as cops question one person

One person is being questioned as investigators try to close in on the small gang that broke into and emptied a grocery van parked in front of the La Penitence Market on Saffon Street, Georgetown around 1:28hrs on Saturday.

The entire robbery was captured on surveillance camera. Divisional Commander, Clifton Hicken said that the person police are grilling is not a suspect, but is being questioned because of information police have received.

The vehicle the thieves used has not yet been located, and the police are seeking another individual.

Three men in a black Toyota Raum were seen on surveillance footage breaking into and emptying a grocery van. From the footage, the registration number on the front of the vehicle appears to be HC 5334 or HC 5354. The number plate on the back of the car appears to be different from the one on the front—it reads HC 3344 or HC 1344.

Based on the CCTV footage, the black Raum came out of Hogg Street, Albouystown, and parked at the junction of Sussex (eastern side) and Saffon Streets. Its occupants observed salespersons removing boxes from the van and taking it into the market.

When the workers entered the market, the Raum turned onto Saffon Street and parked alongside the grocery van. One man exited and went into the market through the first gate. Another man also went into the market. Shortly after, the men returned to the van.

CCTV footage recorded one of them breaking the window with an object and he began putting items into the Raum with the help of the other suspect.

The men then re-entered the vehicle and drove south along Saffon Street.

A police car even passed while the men were parked alongside the goods van, observing the surroundings.

The stallholder said that his workers had just entered the market with one load and when they returned to the van they noticed it had been emptied. The suspects escaped with two bags containing milk powder, three cases of one pound butter and one case of mayonnaise.

Only a few weeks ago, the stallholder’s mother was robbed at gunpoint as she was getting into a taxi. No one was arrested.