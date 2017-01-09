Georgetown M&CC to present annual budget by month end

The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown is getting ready to present its annual Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure to the citizenry of Georgetown by the end of January, 2017, according to the Public Relations Officer, Debra Lewis.

Lewis said that the estimates were fully discussed at the finance committee, and the full council, where senior officers presented their budgets and programme of works for their respective Departments and Sections, for 2017.

The Council’s budget for 2017, contemplates the following: Regulatory reform; the introduction and implementation of new by-laws and upgrading of old ones; infrastructure reform; substantial improvement in environmental and public health services, to local communities; capacity building to improve required competencies of staff and upgrades to the Council’s technological capabilities, to improve service delivery; good corporate governance and financial management and green urban development.

Lewis also said that, the Council would be working with local groups to promote the concept of Green Communities, which includes: the implementation of an integrated Solid Waste Management Strategy in the city of Georgetown.

The budget was finalized and approved by the full Council and signed by the City Treasurer, Ron Mc Calmon.

The Finance Chairman, Councillor Oscar Clarke, will present the budget to citizens at a special session as stipulated in the Municipal and District Councils Act chapter 28:01 section 155(2), which states that copies of the estimates approved by the Council shall be submitted to the Minister and copies shall be opened for public inspection.

At the budget presentation, stakeholders, including private sector, Government and Non-Governmental Organizations, religious, social community leaders and citizens would be invited to participate in the session.