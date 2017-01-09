Latest update January 9th, 2017 12:55 AM

Five inmates wounded in N/A Prison brawl

– fracas began over a cell-phone

An early morning brawl between several inmates erupted at the New Amsterdam Prison yesterday morning left one prisoner seriously wounded and four others nursing minor injuries.
The injured are Asif Hamid 22 of Kingston, Corriverton, Corentyne, who was stabbed to his abdomen, feet and hands.
Davanand Dhandhari, 19, of Lot 27 Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice, was wounded to his head, and stabbed thrice on each hand and on his feet.
Hamid’s condition is said to be serious.
The men were wounded following a misunderstanding between three brothers, namely Nashan Jagmohan, 26, of Belvedere Squatting Area , Corentyne, Ramnarine Jagmohan, 31, of Hampshire Squatting Area, Corentyne, Berbice and Tamsehwar Jagmohan 21, of 222 Mibicuri, South Black Bush Polder.
The brothers reportedly also sustained injuries.
All the inmates are on remand for murder.
According to a police source, Asif Hamid and Tameshwar Jagmohan were involved in a fight over a cellular phone at around 09.15 hrs.

Ramnarine Jagmohan (L) and Hashan Jagmohan

Hamid reportedly dealt Jagmohan several punches to his face and took control of the phone.
Kaieteur News understands that this prompted Jagmohan’s older brothers, Ramnarine Jagmohan and Neshan Jagmohan to intercede. The brothers reportedly stabbed, beat and chopped Hamid several times with ‘jukas’ and other improvised weapons.
Dhanadari was reportedly sitting next to Hamid and received a beating as well. The men were all rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for medical attention.
Dhadhari, called Kevin, 18, of Betsy Ground, East Canje, was charged with killing Omesh Seelall in April 2016.
He was represented by Attorney-At-Law, Mursaline Bacchus. He was accused of inflicting a fatal blow to the head of Seelall, alias Rovin, a labourer.
Hamid is accused of murdering Henry Lalman, 78, a butcher of No. 36 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
The accused was one of Lalman’s customers.

urder accused: Asif Hamid

Murder accused: Davanand Dhandhari

Ramnarine Jagmohan and Neshan Jagmohan were charged for murdering Devindra Deodat, 34, called ‘Dave’, a businessman of Hampshire Squatting Area, Corentyne in October of 2013. The men reportedly murdered Deodat on October 7 at his home at Hampshire Village, they also allegedly injured Deodat’s wife during the ordeal. Deodat, who was the owner of Cool Runnings Trucking Service, was chopped and shot dead after masked men stormed his grocery shop which he operated with his wife, Mala, 29.
Tameshwar Jagmohan, the youngest of the three brothers, is one of the five persons on trial for the triple murder in Black Bush Polder. Jagmohan, along with his alleged accomplices, are accused of murdering Pawan Chandradeo, 37, also called Suresh and his son Jaikarran Chandradeo, 16, and Naresh Rooplall, 35.
Commander of B Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ian Amsterdam confirmed that the incident took place and the weapons used in the fight along with the cellphone, which was the cause for the fracas, were confiscated and an investigation has been launched into the incident.
This is the second such incident at the New Amsterdam Prison within the past two years.

