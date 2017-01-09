Dem boys seh…Businessmen looking fuh big tarpaulin

Any company that mekking tarpaulin gun do big business. When SARU talk about going after dem high rise property that some of dem big businessmen was putting up all of a sudden, nuff of dem same businessmen start looking fuh tarpaulin. Dem want to hide de building and de best way to hide dem is to cover dem up.

Dem boys did expect some of dem to get bulldozer fuh level de building but de problem was to get de bulldozer high up to level some of de stories at de top. And dem couldn’t dig a big hole under de building suh it could sink.

What get SARU suspicious was that de registry had no record of who own what. Of course SARU mek some mistake because de registry had faulty record.

SARU buss de bubble when it start to talk about checking to see who pay dem taxes and who had to explain when de money come from.

De ordinary people does pay dem tax because de people who dem wukking wid does deduct de tax even before de people get dem pay. But nuff big ones who mekking money don’t even pay. Some ordinary wukking people does pay more taxes than some businessman.

Some big business was mekking money hand over fist and paying less tax than an ordinary public servant. Dem boys know people who got property that dem put in people name, but SARU didn’t look so far.

Dem see de high rise buildings because that was a sure sign that money was spending. People buy fancy vehicles and even with that dem smart de tax people.

Now dem trying to hide dem same vehicle. People bringing out old Toyota and hiding Lexus and Benz.

Some of dem even walking. Dem boys know that some people couldn’t put money in de bank so de best thing was to spend it on buildings. One businessman mek so much money that he build a white elephant. Even mosquito don’t go inside.

Soulja Bai seh that he would try to collect all de tax suh de country could develop. When he seh suh Jagdeo believe that he was joking.

Now dem businessmen calling Jagdeo and de man not answering he phone, because he can’t tell dem how to hide de property.

Talk half and watch out to see if dem businessman gun start to pay dem taxes.