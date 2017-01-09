Latest update January 9th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Darts enjoyed a year of constant activity

Jan 09, 2017 Sports 0

By Rawle Welch
One of many disciplines that do not enjoy mainstream viewing or even discussion for that matter, nevertheless, the pastime of Darts has been able to record a year of constant activity in 2016 and the Guyana Darts Association can give itself a pat on the back.

Sudesh Fitzgerald

Darts in certain countries, like England where the World Darts Championship is held at the Alexandra Palace in London and Holland, is very popular and champions venerated as ‘larger than life’ indiviudals.
Some have been labelled the Lionel Messi or even Michael Jordan in terms of their ability and stature by top news agaencies and classified as being amongst the most popular citizens in their respective countries.
However, the sport of Darts has not enjoyed similar eminence in Guyana, but undaunted by this unfortunate circumstance, the GDA was a model of consistency in 2016 with tournaments being organised at least once a month.
Guyana even holds the distinction of being the home of the current Caribbean Singles champion in Sudesh Fitzgerald, who also teamed up with fellow countryman Luis Ramirez-Merlano to capture the men’s doubles title as well.
Fitzgerald also had the opportunity to compete at the World Darts Championship in England a few years ago, qualifying as the Caribbean and South Americas representative at the prestigious event, before losing in the preliminary stage.
He has followed in the footsteps of Norman Madhoo, who also made a few appearances at the same event and was once regarded as the most dominant player in Guyana.
For a sport that is not so expensive to play one has to wonder why there isn’t a larger pool of players becoming involved in the sport.
The reasons are not clear and this writer will not attempt to list any, but to say that despite whatever the circumstances are, last year was a commendable one for the GDA and one could only hope that the management of the sport make a more concerted effort this year to put more energy into making it more popular and ultimately having it played across the regions of Guyana.
Securing venues to play Darts should not pose a problem for the GDA; it is a sport that is usually played indoors with pubs and bars being the venue of choice for tournaments.
Last year could be described as a year of resurgence for the sport and the GDA should use that as inspiration to intensify its revival.
Kaieteur Sport extends best wishes to the GDA.

More in this category

Sports

Juniors’ 12th consecutive CASA title was the highlight of 2016 for Squash

Juniors’ 12th consecutive CASA title was the highlight of 2016 for...

Jan 09, 2017

By Sean Devers The highlight of another successful year for the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) was the National Junior team’s performance in July in the Cayman Islands where they continued their...
Read More
Darts enjoyed a year of constant activity

Darts enjoyed a year of constant activity

Jan 09, 2017

GTTA starts 2017 activities with Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Challenge tourney

GTTA starts 2017 activities with Doubles, Novices...

Jan 09, 2017

Tennis players receive prizes for outstanding performances

Tennis players receive prizes for outstanding...

Jan 08, 2017

Rooney equals goal record in Man United rout of Reading

Rooney equals goal record in Man United rout of...

Jan 08, 2017

Australia romp to emphatic win for series sweep

Australia romp to emphatic win for series sweep

Jan 08, 2017

Guyana Boxing Association kicks off year’s itinerary with international card

Guyana Boxing Association kicks off year’s...

Jan 08, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Never which way but lose!

    The government finds itself in a bind. It had campaigned on the back of criticisms of the Amalia Falls Hydroelectric... more

  • Passports: Sale or Saviour?

    By Sir Ronald Sanders On January 1st,, “60 minutes”, an investigative programme aired by the US television company, Sir... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch