Darts enjoyed a year of constant activity

By Rawle Welch

One of many disciplines that do not enjoy mainstream viewing or even discussion for that matter, nevertheless, the pastime of Darts has been able to record a year of constant activity in 2016 and the Guyana Darts Association can give itself a pat on the back.

Darts in certain countries, like England where the World Darts Championship is held at the Alexandra Palace in London and Holland, is very popular and champions venerated as ‘larger than life’ indiviudals.

Some have been labelled the Lionel Messi or even Michael Jordan in terms of their ability and stature by top news agaencies and classified as being amongst the most popular citizens in their respective countries.

However, the sport of Darts has not enjoyed similar eminence in Guyana, but undaunted by this unfortunate circumstance, the GDA was a model of consistency in 2016 with tournaments being organised at least once a month.

Guyana even holds the distinction of being the home of the current Caribbean Singles champion in Sudesh Fitzgerald, who also teamed up with fellow countryman Luis Ramirez-Merlano to capture the men’s doubles title as well.

Fitzgerald also had the opportunity to compete at the World Darts Championship in England a few years ago, qualifying as the Caribbean and South Americas representative at the prestigious event, before losing in the preliminary stage.

He has followed in the footsteps of Norman Madhoo, who also made a few appearances at the same event and was once regarded as the most dominant player in Guyana.

For a sport that is not so expensive to play one has to wonder why there isn’t a larger pool of players becoming involved in the sport.

The reasons are not clear and this writer will not attempt to list any, but to say that despite whatever the circumstances are, last year was a commendable one for the GDA and one could only hope that the management of the sport make a more concerted effort this year to put more energy into making it more popular and ultimately having it played across the regions of Guyana.

Securing venues to play Darts should not pose a problem for the GDA; it is a sport that is usually played indoors with pubs and bars being the venue of choice for tournaments.

Last year could be described as a year of resurgence for the sport and the GDA should use that as inspiration to intensify its revival.

Kaieteur Sport extends best wishes to the GDA.