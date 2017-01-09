Children rescued after boat sinks in Canje River

Residents of communities along the Canje river are calling on Government to provide a boat service, following a recent incident where a boat sprung a leak and sank with two children and other passengers on board.

The mishap occurred on New Year’s Eve at Potoko, some 20 miles up the Canje River. Based on reports, the boat came into contact with a piece of wood and quickly began to take in water.

Boat operator Winston Thomas, said that after he felt the impact, he went to the bow of the boat to investigate and saw the water pouring in. At the time of the incident, it was raining heavily and two children, ages two and three, were on board.

Within minutes, the boat began to sink, causing panic among the passengers.

“Six people were in the boat when it went down, but then we had to go back to get the children because when I reach out of the boat, a woman scream for the children and is then I realise that they missing… I went back in the sunken boat and start to feel for them… first I find the small one by the foot and bring it out with the assistance of my son.”

Moments after, the elder child was located and had to be resuscitated.

The boat and cargo that sunk was estimated at $1 million.

The man stated that the occupants of the boat were on their way to an area located 70 miles up the Canje River when the mishap occurred. However, those who normally travel to Horstenburg which is 90 miles up the river are calling on Government to act immediately.

In 1995, a vessel named The Quamina ceased to operate, leaving residents living in those areas without a reliable boat service.

Meanwhile, the Canje Community Development Council is calling for the operations in the river to be more regularised. Its President, Winston Felix, says there is need for boats operating on the Canje River to be registered and more regulations to be enforced, including the training of boat operators.

Felix is also calling for their services to be regulated with the necessary protective gear such as life jackets, horns, lights and communication sets.