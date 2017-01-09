CCPA steps in to monitor children neglected by alcoholic parents

Latest update January 9th, 2017 12:55 AM

The Childcare and Protection Agency (CC&PA) has stepped in to overlook the wellbeing of six children between the ages of 10 years to six months, who were forced to live in a house made with newspaper and zinc.
The children, who resided on the West Bank Demerara, were reportedly often left to fend for themselves, since their parents were usually not around.
Last week, the children’s situation was highlighted on social media when a resident contacted Indra Constantine, the wife of Doctor Mark Constantine, during one of his monthly medical outreach clinics.
Kaieteur News was told that the woman went to the location and after seeing the condition the children were living in, moved them to her home. She later went to the CC&PA where the family was granted temporary care.
Three of the older children are staying with Mrs. Constantine, while their mother and the three younger children will be staying in another area. The mother will be counselled.

Efforts to contact the doctor and his wife for a comment proved futile.
According to information received, when Indra Constantine went to the children’s apartment, she saw the 10-year-old boy feeding his baby brother, while he held a bowl to catch water from the leaking roof.
His siblings were allegedly playing on the mud floor. Neighbours said that water gets into the apartment when it rains. They have never attended school.
Among the six children, there is a twin boy and girl. The boy is said to have been injured in a fall and this had reportedly affected his speech and hearing. All the children are said to be malnourished.
After the children’s story was highlighted, a number of persons went to see them. Janelle Barratt, a member of the non-profitable organization Bring Food for A child, along with her sister, brought them a few supplies and promised to assist them.

