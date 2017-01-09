Alleged cover-up of carpenter’s murder

– OPR report on two cops likely this week

Did two policemen try to cover up the murder of Berbice carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt?

That question is likely to be answered within a few days, when the police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) completes its investigation into the two Berbice-based ranks.

The officers were placed under close arrest last November, after relatives of the 26-year-old carpenter alleged that the ranks had refused to act on information that Narinedatt was murdered.

This development came after officials found that the actions of the two ranks “were not in keeping with those of the Guyana Police Force.”

Evidence against the two ranks was turned over to the OPR.

At least four police officers were grilled about their roles in the alleged cover-up of Narinedatt’s death.

The detectives reportedly denied that they had suppressed evidence in the case.

Narinedatt’s relatives have alleged that the Berbice-based policemen failed to act on evidence the family had provided almost immediately after the 26-year-old carpenter’s body was found.

While the policemen claimed that Narinedatt was a hit-and-run victim, his relatives said they identified the suspects, gave the ranks a motive, and even told them which vehicle was used to transport the corpse.

But they said that the detectives failed to question anyone.

Relatives eventually contacted officials at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary. Almost immediately, a Major Crimes Unit team collected evidence which implicated several people in Narinedatt’s murder.

Six people, including 27-year-old US-based Guyanese, Marcus Bisram, have now been charged with the carpenter’s murder. Bisram’s mother, Shermella Inderjali and Maryanne Lionel, 25, were remanded for allegedly attempting to give a $4M bribe to Major Crimes ranks.

Residents and police sources from Berbice have stated that the detectives under scrutiny were closely associated with Bisram.

Photographs published by Kaieteur News show Bisram and two detectives dining at a restaurant.

Bisram is said to have fêted other senior ranks, including one who provided security for the US-based Guyanese to and from the airport, as well as at Bisram’s private functions.

He had also handed over some $2.5M to a Community Policing Group in Berbice on October 31.