WICB Regional Super50 tournament…Foo returns for Guyana Jaguars

English County Kent Spitfires to make debut

By Sean Devers

The National cricket selectors yesterday released a 14-man Guyana Jaguars squad for the 2017 WICB

Regional Super50 tournament, which runs from Tuesday, January 24 to Saturday, February 18 in Barbados and Antigua.

Leon Johnson leads a team which has no major surprises as 26-year-old Jonathon Foo, who played three Regional 50-over games for Guyana in 2011, returns to WICB Regional Cricket after enjoying success with the bat in both the eight-team GCB 50-over and three-day Franchise League in Guyana.

There is some confusion over the selection of Montserrat-born Guyana and West Indies ‘A’ pacer Ronsford Beaton as Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), Vernon Springer, told Antigua’s Daily Observer that Beaton was one of the ‘overseas’ players expected to join the Leewards franchise ahead of a preparatory camp at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground starting tomorrow.

“We have 20 guys who will be here over the next couple of days or over the next two weeks and we are going to have some trial games. We promised you we are going to have the best franchise and whatever it takes, we are going to make sure it works,” he said.

“The other big name for you is Ronsford Beaton — the Guyanese fast bowler — who is also going to be part of our 20-man squad, and from last year we would have had Daron Cruickshank who is also coming back into the One Day squad,” he added.

The Jaguars, who departs for Barbados on January 21, plays in Zone B along with last year’s runners-up Barbados Pride, Jamaica Scorpions, Combined Campuses & Colleges Marooners and the ICC Americas.

The renovated Coolidge Cricket Ground (formerly the Stanford ground) will stage all the day/night matches in Antigua in Group A, in addition to the semi-finals and the Grand Final on Saturday, February 18.

ESPN will televise matches in this year’s tournament and the Coolidge Cricket Ground will be the prime ground from the Antigua zone.

The CCG will be one of five match venues used during the three-week event which also features matches with the others being the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua, along with Kensington Oval, Windward Cricket Club and the 3Ws Oval in Barbados.

The West Indies Under-19s, Spitfires, Marooners and ICC Americas are all specially invited teams which will join the six WICB Professional Cricket League franchises for the tournament.

The West Indies Under-19s, the 2016 International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup champions, are using the tournament as part of their preparations for the next ICC Under-19 World Cup to be played in January, 2018 in New Zealand.

The Jaguars squad: Leon Johnson (Captain), Veerasammy Permaul (Vice-Captain), Anthony Bramble, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Christopher Barnwell, Raymon Reifer, Rajendra Chandrika, Steven Jacobs, Assad Fudadin, Devendra Bishoo, Ronsford Beaton, Paul Wintz, Jonathan Foo, Esuan Crandon (Head-coach), Rayon Griffith (Assistant- Coach), Ernesto Gonzalez (Physiotherapist).

Zone ‘A’ comprises Leeward Islands Hurricanes, defending champions Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, Windward Islands Volcanoes, West Indies Under-19s and English County side, Kent Spitfires.

MATCH SCHEDULE

Tuesday, January 24

Scorpions vs Marooners – 3Ws Oval, Barbados

Pride vs Jaguars – Kensington Oval, Barbados

Wednesday, January 25

Volcanoes vs West Indies Under-19s – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua (9 am)

Hurricanes vs Spitfire – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua (1:30 pm)

Thursday, January 26

Marooners vs ICC Americas – Windward, Barbados

Jaguars vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval

Friday, January 27

Hurricanes vs West Indies Under-19s – SVRCG

Red Force vs Volcanoes – CCG

Saturday, January 28

Pride vs ICC Americas – 3Ws Oval

Marooners vs Jaguars – Kensington Oval

Sunday, January 29

Red Force vs Spitfire – SVRCG

Hurricanes vs Volcanoes – CCG

Monday, January 30

Jaguars vs ICC Americas – Windward

Pride vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval

Tuesday, January 31

Red Force vs West Indies Under-19 – SVRCG

Volcanoes vs Spitfire – CCG

Wednesday, February 1

ICC Americas vs Scorpions – 3Ws Oval

Pride vs Marooners – Kensington Oval

Thursday, February 2

West Indies Under-19s vs Spitfire – SVRCG

Hurricanes vs Red Force – CCG

Friday, February 3

Pride vs ICC Americas – Windward

Marooners vs Jaguars – Kensington Oval

Saturday, February 4

Volcanoes vs West Indies Under-19s – SVRCG

Hurricanes vs Spitfire – CCG

Sunday, February 5

Pride vs Jaguars – 3Ws Oval

Marooners vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval

Monday, February 6

Hurricanes vs West Indies Under-19s – SVRCG

Red Force vs Volcanoes – CCG

Tuesday, February 7

Marooners vs ICC Americas – Windward

Jaguars vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval

Wednesday, February 8

Red Force vs Spitfire – SVRCG

Hurricane vs Volcanoes – CCG

Thursday, February 9

Jaguars vs ICC Americas – 3Ws Oval

Pride vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval

Friday, February 10

Red Force vs West Indies Under-19s – SVRCG

Volcanoes vs Spitfire – CCG

Saturday, February 11

Scorpions vs ICC Americas – Windward

Pride vs Marooners – Kensington Oval

Sunday, February 12

Spitfire vs West Indies Under-19s – SVRCG

Hurricanes vs Red Force – CCG

FINAL FOUR

Semi-finals

Wednesday, February 15

Zone A winners vs Zone B runners-up – CCG

Thursday, February 16

Zone B winners vs Zone A runners-up – CCG

GRAND FINAL

Saturday, February 18

Semi-final 1 winners vs Semi-final 2 winners – CCG