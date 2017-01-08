Latest update January 8th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Veteran broadcaster, Ron Robinson sacked from NCN

Jan 08, 2017 News 0

Veteran broadcaster, Ron Robinson, who had been performing duties as Programme Manager (ag) at

Ron Robinson

the National Communications Network (NCN) has been sacked, and he feels it was an unjust act.
Robinson was hired on May 3, 2016.
According to him, he was placed on probation and he received a letter in September stating that his probation period would be extended until December without any reason.
However, he was given another letter on December 29, which stated that his employment would come to an end last week Friday.
Robinson stated that he was given no reason why his services were terminated.
He said “I feel I was unjustly treated by NCN. I believe the CEO has personal issues with me. I have built a relationship with the staff that he envies.”

More in this category

Sports

Tennis players receive prizes for outstanding performances

Tennis players receive prizes for outstanding performances

Jan 08, 2017

Despite a late start to the Guyana Tennis Association (GLTA) 3rd Annual Awards ceremony, the event provided its small audience with the distinction reflective of the grand sport of tennis. Hosted by...
Read More
Rooney equals goal record in Man United rout of Reading

Rooney equals goal record in Man United rout of...

Jan 08, 2017

Australia romp to emphatic win for series sweep

Australia romp to emphatic win for series sweep

Jan 08, 2017

Guyana Boxing Association kicks off year’s itinerary with international card

Guyana Boxing Association kicks off year’s...

Jan 08, 2017

Another dominant year for POWERLIFTING …

Another dominant year for POWERLIFTING …

Jan 08, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…The unfair treatment of the RHTY&SC by the GCB must stop

Letter to the Sports Editor…The unfair...

Jan 08, 2017

Budhan Turf Club to hold race meet on Sunday March 12th

Budhan Turf Club to hold race meet on Sunday...

Jan 08, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Passports: Sale or Saviour?

    By Sir Ronald Sanders On January 1st,, “60 minutes”, an investigative programme aired by the US television company, Sir... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch