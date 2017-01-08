Veteran broadcaster, Ron Robinson sacked from NCN

Latest update January 8th, 2017 12:55 AM
Veteran broadcaster, Ron Robinson, who had been performing duties as Programme Manager (ag) at
the National Communications Network (NCN) has been sacked, and he feels it was an unjust act.
Robinson was hired on May 3, 2016.
According to him, he was placed on probation and he received a letter in September stating that his probation period would be extended until December without any reason.
However, he was given another letter on December 29, which stated that his employment would come to an end last week Friday.
Robinson stated that he was given no reason why his services were terminated.
He said “I feel I was unjustly treated by NCN. I believe the CEO has personal issues with me. I have built a relationship with the staff that he envies.”
