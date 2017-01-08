Tennis players receive prizes for outstanding performances

Despite a late start to the Guyana Tennis Association (GLTA) 3rd Annual Awards ceremony, the event provided its small audience with the distinction reflective of the grand sport of tennis. Hosted by the Le Ressouvenir

Tennis Club, the association sought to recognise players and individuals who continuously give of themselves with the expectation of elevating tennis in Guyana. Master of Ceremonies, Shaquille Bourne acknowledged the presence of distinguished guests Mitzy Campbell, PRO of Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Director of Sport, Mr. Christopher Jones, Professor Dawn Duke former tennis player of Roraima Tennis Club and tennis scholar Gavin Lewis.

The Ceremony was a moment of reflection on the hard work done during 2016 to build the organisation as an institution that provides development opportunities for the children and nation, as pointed out by the President of the association, Jamal Goodluck. Lots of work was done to build on the policies to guide the association beyond the executive.

Former President, Grace McCalman and now Chair of Mini Tennis, recounted the work of the association over recent years to establish documented procedures and systems to ensure a smooth flow of operations and to forge better relationships between executives, coaches and parents. To date there is now a tournament manual, an online ranking scheme, a player ranking table and guidelines for travelling player, coach, parent and chaperon. Further work is almost complete to establish contracts for better output for all official jobs. She alluded to the fact that this work is being done to strengthen the association internally, while the association agonises waiting for the sports authorities to help to develop proper tennis courts and to increase the number of coaches and equipment for the expansion and development of tennis nationwide.

Director of Sports, Christopher Jones, raised the hope and excitement of the Tennis community with his announcement of a signed MoU between the two entities and lights at the National Racquet Centre before IGG in October. Cheers echoed from the enthusiastic persons at the prospect of finally seeing some light in the journey of building the dream of a home for tennis. This point was made earlier by President, Jamal Goodluck, that this year the association will do everything to have facilities of acceptable standard before IGG.

Mr. Goodluck also thanked the sponsors who have always stuck with tennis during the years. Special mention was made of Trophy Stall, represented by Ms. Devi Sunich, GBTI, Bakewell, parents, players and the media. President Goodluck also pointed out Travis Hopkinson of NCN, Neketa Forde and Delvon McEwan who have now become part of the tennis family through their extensive support. Coming in for high praises was overseas-based Dr. Arthur Ingram Hazlewood, who once again sponsored the awards and has been financially supporting the GLTA for the past 6 years. Additionally Professor Duke made her annual donation to the GLTA for 2016.

The Awardees:

Senior Male Year End winner Anthony Downes 5200 points, Senior Female Year End winner Cristy Campbell 3200 points, Junior Male Year End winner Heimraj Resaul 7550 points, Junior Female Year End winner Afruica Gentle 6775 points and Most Improved Junior was Mark McDonald.

The 6th edition Trophy Stall Doubles winners also shared in the spotlight of the evening’s event.

Men’s Open Doubles winners Jason Andrews and Anthony Downes, Runners-Up Heimraj Resaul and Jordan Beaton; Ladies Open Doubles winners Cristy Campbell and Afruica Gentle Runners-Up Nicola Ramdyhan and Shelly Daly-Ramdyhan; Mixed Open Doubles winners Anthony Downes and Afruica Gentle Runners-Up Heimraj Resaul and Kalyca Fraser; Men’s Over 35 Doubles winners Leyland Leacock and Ronald Murray Runners-Up Alexander Almeida and Sandeep Chand.

In her remarks Afruica Gentle passionately described her desire for the last three years to achieve the top spot in junior tennis. She thanked her parents for their support and Cristy Campbell for personal training as she gave an early hint that she will not relinquish the title for 2017.

Heimraj Resaul thanked his parents and coaches and friends for their support. He also joked about leaving the U14 category this year but knowing that there will always be good competition among his close rivals Joshua Kalekyezi, Jordan Beaton and Mark McDonald.

Senior Female Awardee Cristy Campbell thanked her mother Mizty, coaches Dexter and Rebecca for their support and her friend Nigel Niles for introducing her to tennis. She also wished all players an injury free year 2017 and charged them to execute good sportsmanship throughout the year.

Awards were presented to Samuel Barakat and Harry Panday, both tennis veterans with private lighted tennis courts, in recognition of their continuous support for tennis activities and to Grace McCalman for her continuous selflessness, hard work and dedication to the GLTA.