Suspected phone thief granted bail

A 27-year-old man, accused of stealing an Iphone on Boxing Day, was granted bail to the sum of $80,000 when he appeared in court on January 5 in the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court, West Coast Berbice .
The accused, Claude Bazilio, was denied bail when he made his first appearance at the Weldaad Magistrate’s Court on December 29, 2016, and gave his address as, South Ruimveldt, New Hope, East Coast Demerara, and Northwest District.
However, the second time around he was able to secure bail on condition that he reports to the Grove Police Station every Friday. He is required to appear in court, again, on January 28.
The case before the court is that on December 26, last, an overseas- based Guyanese had gone into a shop at Number Twenty-nine Village, West Coast Berbice to effect a purchase when he rested his Iphone on the counter, and turned away for about one minute to attend to a relative. He returned to discover the phone stolen.
The matter was subsequently reported to the police at Fort Wellington, and the phone was traced to an address at Grove, East Bank of Demerara.
Ranks were able to recover the phone, and Bazilio was arrested and charged.

