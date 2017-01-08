Latest update January 8th, 2017 12:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sunday Cartoon

Jan 08, 2017 Cartoons, Features / Columnists 0

Jan 8 2017

More in this category

Sports

Guyana Boxing Association kicks off year’s itinerary with international card

Guyana Boxing Association kicks off year’s itinerary with...

Jan 08, 2017

Fresh from their commendable performance where they procured 10 gold medals and a silver at the Caribbean Development Boxing tournament in Bridgetown Barbados, local amateur boxers will continue...
Read More
Another dominant year for POWERLIFTING …

Another dominant year for POWERLIFTING …

Jan 08, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…The unfair treatment of the RHTY&SC by the GCB must stop

Letter to the Sports Editor…The unfair...

Jan 08, 2017

Budhan Turf Club to hold race meet on Sunday March 12th

Budhan Turf Club to hold race meet on Sunday...

Jan 08, 2017

Entries for Wiltshire Dominoes close today

Entries for Wiltshire Dominoes close today

Jan 08, 2017

WICB Regional Super50 tournament…Foo returns for Guyana Jaguars

WICB Regional Super50 tournament…Foo...

Jan 08, 2017

The AAG’s attitude poses threat to athletes’ future

The AAG’s attitude poses threat to athletes’...

Jan 08, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Passports: Sale or Saviour?

    By Sir Ronald Sanders On January 1st,, “60 minutes”, an investigative programme aired by the US television company, Sir... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch