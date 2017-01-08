Suffering in silence is not always an ideal option

By Sharmain Grainger

A smiling face does not always mean that everything is right with the world. In fact, a smiling face can at times serve as a mask to a world of grief and pain that could be brought on by so many varying factors. These factors, if left unaddressed, could lend to the development of depression.

Factors can include the loss of a loved one, rejection, the sense of being misunderstood, among so many others. But there are occasions, too, that some people simply are unable to explain from whence their depression came. However, since depression is classified as a medical condition, experts in this field would usually insist that there is always a root cause, and it is often a traumatic situation that the individual might have opted to have suppressed in their sub-conscience rather than have it addressed.

There are many people in our society who suffer in silence. This is due to the fact that like many health issues, talking about depression is often “taboo”. Moreover, although many are aware that their behaviour is simply not normal and is in fact a form of mental illness, it isn’t always easy for them to avail themselves to medical attention

Some may have the strength to face the world day after day and make it home before another episode of their depression surfaces, but they may not always be able to hide this from their loved ones. However, one would have to be very alert, in some instances, to recognise things that can characterise a depressed state. Depression is essentially a condition that targets one’s mind and thus affects the mood. It is often referred to as a “mood disorder” that may not manifest itself every day of an affected person’s life.

It is, however, said to be rather common and could prove to be serious, since this disorder can considerably affect one’s routine activities including sleep, appetite, and even impact how one feels and thinks about situations or individuals they interact with.

There are many reports that suggest that depressed individuals prefer to be left alone and suffer in private, because they are convinced that “nobody understands me anyway.” But there have been severe cases where depressed individuals were able to suppress their fears simply by creating thoughts in their minds that once a relative or friend is close, everything will remain right in their world. There are others who conjure up thoughts that can even cause them to fear the worst when they are in the presence of some persons. But these conjured up notions, at times, are just that.

According to the United States National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), depression can manifests in a number of forms including:

-Perinatal depression – This form of depression is much more serious than the “baby blues” (relatively mild depressive and anxiety symptoms that typically clear within two weeks after delivery) that many women experience after giving birth. Women with perinatal depression experience full-blown major depression during pregnancy or after delivery (postpartum depression). The feelings of extreme sadness, anxiety, and exhaustion that accompany perinatal depression may make it difficult for these new mothers to complete daily care activities for themselves and/or for their babies.

-Psychotic depression – This occurs when a person has severe depression plus some form of psychosis, such as having disturbing false fixed beliefs (delusions) or hearing or seeing upsetting things that others cannot hear or see (hallucinations). The psychotic symptoms typically have a depressive “theme,” such as delusions of guilt, poverty, or illness.

-Bipolar disorder – Although different from depression, this disorder is included among the list of depressions. This is due to the fact that someone with bipolar disorder experiences episodes of extremely low moods that meet the criteria for major depression (called “bipolar depression”). But a person with bipolar disorder also experiences extreme high – euphoric or irritable – moods called “mania” or a less severe form called “hypomania.”

Other forms of depression, according to NIMH, include: disruptive mood or dysregulation disorder (usually a childhood condition of extreme irritability, anger, and frequent, intense temper outbursts) and premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD – a condition in which a woman has severe depression symptoms, irritability, and tension before menstruation. The symptoms of PMDD are more severe than those seen with premenstrual syndrome (PMS)).

Among the signs and symptoms of depression are: a persistent sad, anxious, or “empty” mood; feelings of hopelessness, or pessimism; irritability; feelings of guilt, worthlessness, or helplessness; loss of interest or pleasure in hobbies and activities; decreased energy or fatigue; moving or talking more slowly; feeling restless or having trouble sitting still; difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions; difficulty sleeping, early-morning awakening, or oversleeping; appetite and/or weight changes; thoughts of death or suicide, or suicide attempts; aches or pains, headaches, cramps, or digestive problems without a clear physical cause that do not ease even with treatment.

A diagnosis of depression is certain if an individual experiences some of the aforementioned signs and symptoms most of the day, nearly every day, or for at least two weeks, according to NIMH.

However, while seeking the relevant medical attention could help dispel symptoms of depression, doing so means reaching out to a psychiatrist.

A psychiatrist is a medical doctor who specializes in mental health and can assess both the mental and physical aspects of psychological problems. But in many societies, including our own, persons reaching out to these medical experts are usually labelled as “crazy.” It is no wonder many people opt to suffer in silence for fear of being so labelled.

But the Ministry of Public Health is on a mission to improve its Mental Health Unit under which issues of depression fall. At a recent press conference, former Minister of Public Health, Dr. George Norton, said that the goal of the Mental Health Unit is to promote mental well-being, prevent mental disorders, offer care, enhance recovery, and promote the human rights of persons with mental disorders, to reduce morbidity, disability, and mortality.

This is in light of the fact, the Minister noted, that it has been recognised that such illnesses account for more morbidity than HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria combined in Guyana.

This, of course, is an alarming state of affairs, which becomes evident when there are reports of too many suicides and senseless homicides that have for some time plagued our nation.

Learning to pay attention to the actions and attitudes of our loved ones and close friends could be the first step to detecting mental illness which can be treated and by extension, help to reduce the associated mortality rate.

Words of kindness and appreciation extended to an individual suffering from a mental disorder can sometimes go a long way, so we should all opt to choose our words wisely and embrace wisdom when we react to some individuals because maybe, just maybe, we could be helping to save a life.