STANDARDS IN FOCUS…CONSUMER PROTECTION IS FOUNDED ON STANDARDS DEVELOPMENT

Consumers in Guyana represent the largest public body in the country and therefore the protection of their interests, health, safety and the environment is of vital importance. As a result, a number of consumer and regulatory bodies including the Guyana National Bureau of Standards were given the mandate to develop standards which provide a benchmark for importers, manufacturers and producers to ensure that whatever is publicly offered to consumers is not unjust and adverse to life; but is safe and wholesome for consumption.

The establishment of the GNBS as the National Standards Development Organisation under the Act of 1984 was necessary, and until today, the support of the Bureau continues to be a demonstration of the commitment of Policy-makers to the protection of the consumers. Ultimately, all of the services offered by the Bureau protects and promote consumers’ interests.

One of the major activities carried out by the GNBS to protect consumers is Standards Development. The Bureau of Standards is entrusted with the task of developing and promoting standards in all sectors of the economy, such as the Agriculture, Health, Manufacturing, Mining, Tourism and the Building Sector.

The standards developed by the GNBS provide a means of communication between regulators and manufacturers, and manufacturers and the consumers by clearly stating requirements for products and services. This ultimately creates customer confidence that if the consumer engages in a service or orders goods which comply with a standard, the quality of that service or goods would be more than satisfactory.

Standards also apply to safety in use, facilitate compatibility, regulate environmental impact and ensure quality goods and services of a wide range, from household goods to domestic appliances, medical instruments, plastics, telecommunication, transport, computers, sports equipment, and many others. Almost every service or industry can be standardized.

In 2017, one of the main objectives of the GNBS is to continue to ensure that crucial standards are available to key sectors of the economy. Hence, where necessary, new standards will be developed and available standards will be aggressively promoted to ensure that stakeholders are aware of the requirements therein and the benefits which can be accrued by businesses for the improvement of practices, products and services.

With these improvements, consumers will be the beneficiaries and they would be protected.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0069, 219-0065, 2190062. You can also visit our website: www.gnbsgy.org or like our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/gnbsgy