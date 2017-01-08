Sparking wires cause work stoppage at Diamond Hospital

-X-Ray, ultrasound equipment down; staff only treating emergency cases

Sparking wires at the Diamond Hospital resulted in a two-hour work stoppage at the institution yesterday, with at least one doctor and several nurses refusing to resume duty until electricians remedied the fault.

Up to late last evening, hospital staff members were reportedly only using the Triage area, since they feared returning to the section where the sparking occurred.

Kaieteur News understands that a staffer observed the sparking around 07.00hrs and notified the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, who is a Cuban.

According to sources, the CEO attempted to reassure the staff that there was no danger. There were even attempts to wrap duct-tape around some of the defective wiring.

Nevertheless, a doctor and other medical staff refused to resume work and milled around outside the building.

Around 09.00hrs, a crew from the Guyana Fire Service and a team of electricians arrived. After examining the area, the technicians reportedly told the staff that they could resume work.

Some staff had also reported seeing wires sparking on Friday and the hospital is said to be experiencing fluctuating current.

The hospital is reportedly plagued by several problems. At present, the X-ray machine and Ultrasound equipment are allegedly out of order. Hospital officials have posted signs notifying the public that only emergency cases will be seen.