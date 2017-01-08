Son torches parents’ home in “drunken rage”, sets car on fire

In what seems to be a clear case of arson, a couple of Number 59 Village is now homeless and counting losses after the building they once knew as their home went up in flames. Their 21-year-old son went on a drunken tirade

on Friday afternoon. The blaze was the aftermath.

The victims have been identified as Dhanraj Rambally and his wife, Anjanee Rambally, whilst their son, the arson accused, has been identified as Dhanraj Vekanand, known as “Rishi”.

A neighbour of the fire victims, Kamini Bahadoor, who was at home when the inferno began, said that she heard a commotion outside of her home and upon inquiring noticed her neighbour’s home engulfed in flames. She stated that she ran out in an effort to lend her assistance when she noticed “Rishi” standing on the dam, intoxicated and his father lying face down on the bridge.

“The bai bin drunk and he stand up ah front and when me ask he wa happen he holla and seh leff it fuh burn is he own”.

According to her, this prevented persons from assisting in taming the blaze but by that time the fire brigade and the police were summoned.

Another neighbour disclosed that she saw the blaze and persons gathered on the street so she rushed out. According to her, she met Anjanee Rambally and inquired what happened. “Me ask she wha happen and she seh she son bun the house down. She seh how all de clothes in the barrel and suh burn in the fire”.

Dasratt Mohabir, Community Policing Group Chairman of Number 59 Village, told Kaieteur News that the father and son are in the habit of imbibing alcohol to the point where they become uncontrollable.

He stated that after noticing the blaze he ventured over to the scene where he met with the fire service and “Rishi” standing. According to him a gasoline and diesel container along with a lighter was found at the scene.

He stated that “Rishi” who was intoxicated admitted to firemen that he set the house ablaze by throwing the fuel on the car that was parked at the bottom flat of the house. The car then exploded and lifted itself off the ground with the roof of the car smashing into the floor of the house which subsequently burst into flames, setting the house alight in the process.

When the police arrived on the scene “Rishi” was arrested and taken into police custody at the Number 51 Police Station.

From information gathered from neighbours the couple had moved back to Guyana some seven months ago whilst their son returned a year ago.

One neighbour stated that when the young man imbibes in alcohol he becomes a nuisance to villagers and his parents. “He does beat he mudda and fadda and put dem out when he drunk and cuss dem too”.

A source stated that he was put on a one year bond for assaulting his parents a few months ago.