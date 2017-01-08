Latest update January 8th, 2017 12:15 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

People asked me why I was not awarded Silk

Jan 08, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
This letter is in response to the numerous enquiries made by friends and colleagues of mine who have been enquiring of me as to the reason why I was not appointed a Senior Counsel. I wish I could have responded to their concerns, but all I can do is put the facts of my professional practice to them through this medium and let them be the judge as to whether or not I ought to have been so elevated. I have been in active and continuous practice at the Bar for over 37 years. During the first seven years of my practice I practised exclusively at the Criminal Bar in both the Magistrates’ Courts and the Criminal Assizes. During that period I did trials in excess of 32 serious criminal (indictable) matters.
However, at this point in time, I only have records for 22 of those cases. Of those 22 cases, 1 was for simple larceny, 1 for rape and 20 were for murder. In each of those cases the accused was freed for the offence charged. I also did trials in at least 15 cases of causing death by dangerous driving. In all those cases the defendants were freed after their trials. From about the year 1986 to the present time I concentrated my practice exclusively in the civil law jurisdiction in the High Court.
I have established a very wide civil and commercial practice, and, in so doing, several written and oral presentations were made. For 35 years I had been the retained lawyer for the Georgetown City Council and I am currently the retained lawyer for the Central Housing and Planning Authority for over 17 years. I also served as a Magistrate in 1982. My work as a Magistrate was highly commended by the then Chancellor Mr. Victor E Crane, the then Chief Justice Mr. Kenneth George as well as the then Guyana Bar Association. This is what Chancellor Crane had to say of me as a Magistrate: “…it was a pleasure to have you adorn to Bench”. Said Chief Justice George: “Robert Ramcharran, from all reports is possessed of the qualities which make for a worthy member of our profession; he has a great future”.
The Bar Association which then comprised men of the ilk of Messrs Ashton Chase, SC, Robin Stoby, SC, and the late David de Caires and Ayube Mc Doom had this to say of my stint as a Magistrate: “Mr. Robert Ramcharran off the Bench. We regret he could not continue. He did extremely well”. My professional expertise and professional integrity have never been called into question by any member of the judiciary or by my colleagues.
I am currently a member of the Legal Practicioners’ Committee. I was recently appointed by the President of Guyana, after being recommended by the Judicial Service Commission, to sit on a tribunal to inquire into a complaint and to report and advise the President on whether a certain public official should be removed from a constitutional office. These are the facts. You be the judge as to whether you think I ought to have been elevated to the status of Senior Counsel or not.
Robert Ramcharran
Attorney-at-law

More in this category

Sports

V Net Communications renews sponsorship with Paul

V Net Communications renews sponsorship with Paul

Jan 07, 2017

By Zaheer Mohamed V Net Communications of Delph Street, Campbellville has renewed its sponsorship with talented all-rounder Keemo Paul. The entity has been providing support to the player for over a...
Read More
Five-star City demolish woeful West Ham

Five-star City demolish woeful West Ham

Jan 07, 2017

Wrecking ball Warner fires Australia towards sweep

Wrecking ball Warner fires Australia towards

Jan 07, 2017

Adams – a surprise omission from the trials squad

Adams – a surprise omission from the trials...

Jan 07, 2017

Berbice volleyball 2017 season kicks off today with one day competition at Blairmont

Berbice volleyball 2017 season kicks off today...

Jan 07, 2017

Hockey’s success last year should gain mainstream consideration

Hockey’s success last year should gain...

Jan 07, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…Can’t believe he said that

Letter to the Sports Editor…Can’t believe...

Jan 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Passports: Sale or Saviour?

    By Sir Ronald Sanders On January 1st,, “60 minutes”, an investigative programme aired by the US television company, Sir... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch