Not even one AFC official attended this X-Mas party in Bath

Jan 08, 2017

Dear Editor,
The Alliance For Change (AFC) has died in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). I wish to respond to Mr Abel Seetaram’s claims in the Stabroek News and Kaieteur News via letters to the effect that the AFC is not dead in Region Five as the Opposition claims in December 2016. I wish to point out that the AFC has lost all grounds in Region Five. My reasons for making this statement is that, indeed Mr Abel had organised a Christmas social for the members and friends of the AFC. Not a Government Minister or any senior official from the AFC attended that Christmas social that was held in Bath, Berbice.
My evidence is that no one from Bath attended the Christmas social. The venue was chosen to be “Bath” because to showcase the political drama show that Bath is fully behind the AFC. The AFC has failed its supporters in Region Five. The executive members of the AFC have not held an outreach to its members since elections. The leaders of the AFC are hiding from the grassroots supporters in Region Five.
ROVIN KALICHRAN,
RESIDENT OF BATH, BERBICE

