Legal arguments in support of the President’s Red House decision

Dear Editor,

Article 112(1) of our Constitution provides “There shall be an Attorney General of Guyana who shall be the principal legal adviser to the Government of Guyana …” I merely cite this provision, presumptuously, as a reminder to our former Attorney General Mohabir. A. Nandlall that it is not tautologous, or mere surplusage, in either content or purpose. To whoever the President of – the – day assigns this high indispensable constitutional portfolio, the constitution – makers has endowed and entrusted him with advisory responsibilities over governmental legal matters.

Can it be “lawlessness” to do the very thing the Constitution itself prescribes – act on the AG’s advice? So, if relying and acting on its principal legal adviser’s advice amounts to “executive lawlessness”, then the constitution – makers are complicit. Are they? The facility of advisory opinions from courts does not exist in our legal system. Professionals are expected to advice.

Our legal system affords protection of the law, which means unimpeded right of access to a court; not some a priori duty to go to court for a judicial determination. Litigation is not compellable! I mention all of this because in his vexed criticism of what the Government has done in this Red House lease – revocation matter, Ralph Ramkarran, SC. writes “The attempt to eject the occupants of Red House is a straight case of the height of executive lawlessness…. ,If the Government requires possession it must obtain an order of Court. That is the rule of law”.

Mohabir A. Nandlall writes “A tenant has security of tenure. The rule of law and the Constitution dictates that legal issues are to be determined by a court of law” (see “In Red House case obligations of landlord do not change because of a change in Government” S.N January 01, 2017. See Ralph Ramkarran’s Column “A portent of what will happen in 2017?” S.N, January 01, 2017). Both counsels are prominent supporters of the PPP. So, I, desire to examine the soundness of their views from a position of political detachment.

To the extent that both writers seeks to convey to your readership that it is contrary to the “rule of law” for the Government (acting on the advice of the learned Attorney General) to have treated the Red House 99 years lease as null and void and consequently to have elected to eject its occupants, by re-entry (in the exercise of its common law rights) rather than elect to pursue some court option, I say without equivocation, that both (with due respect to the learned Senior Counsel) has misdirected themselves and misrepresented and misstated the true legal position and options .

The true legal position is this: the, Government of – the – day as landlord, unless some statutory (protected) tenancy exists, can elect to pursue the common law option of self-help (i.e. peaceable re-entry) to eject a trespasser, rather than seek an order of the court. What the Government did, fell squarely and properly within such legal position. The AG in his constitutional advisory capacity advised the Lease is void. There being no statutory tenancy under the Rent Restriction Act Cap. 36:23 no other law requires that the Government obtain a court order to eject, rather than peaceable reentry.

I endorse as sound, evidentiary informed as it is, the learned AG’s legal analysis and advice that the Red House lease, because of the clear, palpable and irrefutable noncompliance or nonobservance of section 10(1) of the Lands Department Act Cap 59:01 (“LDA”) was null and void (see “AG’s Statement on Red House lease” GC, Saturday December 31,2016).

Editor, the long and short of this matter, the crux, the gravamen is this: the incontrovertible evidence is that the Red House lease was not sanctioned by then President Jagdeo (see AG’s statement supra). One does not anticipate that the Lessee would deny (not admit) this fact. So this unsanctioned feature is not an issue in dispute. Assuming, without conceding, then a position most favorable to the Lessee that the lease is nonetheless not void or invalid, what then is the legal position regarding now President Granger concerning it? Should he, can he, as President disregard its non-sanction and condone it and treat it as it is, as if it was sanctioned? Can he as President, should he as President, waive the non-compliance with section 10(1)? Can he, should he as President, ratify the imperfect, unsanctioned lease by now sanctioning it by his written consent, adopting and consenting to all its present terms and conditions? I would argue that the true answer to all these questions/issues and points lies in one provision of the Constitution – article 111(1). Relevantly, it reads – “In the exercise of his… functions under this Constitution or any other law the President shall act in accordance with his… own deliberate judgment except…” [those exceptions not being relevant].

Case law has interpreted this wording as conferring on, or vesting in the President, an unfettered discretionary power and that accordingly there is no limit as to the materials and consideration to which he must address his mind in his deliberations as to how to exercise his judgment in this Red House Lease matter. (See the instructive decision of the Privy Council in Adegbenro V Akintola And Another [1963] 3 All E.R 544). This power means that Jagdeo’s “mistake” cannot be foisted on President Granger.

Maxwell E. Edwards

Attorney –at-Law