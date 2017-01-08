Jagdeo has a Foot in

Jagdeo, that scamp, is now de General Sex-a-3 fuh de Pee Pee Pee. He get more vote than everybody else fuh that Sex-a-3 position.

That position is de main one in de party. In short, he is de boss. He can knock off any Pee Pee Pee MP or kick out anybody from de party.

This position is like when he was president and he want to go back, badly. He think he is Putin but he is really a Foot in fuh de prison.

When he was president he encourage nuff people to do wrong thing and mek nuff of dem get filthy rich. Dem boys hear nuff of dem who thief didn’t put de money in de bank because dem would get ketch.

Some of dem build big house, buy fancy car, buy property all over de world and some build some high rise buildings across Guyana. Many of dem all over standing like white elephants, not even a mosquito inside.

While they were thiefing de international bodies and de World Bank was looking on. Is dem tell Soulja Bai and Tommy to check pun all of dem and find out who are de owners and wheh dem get de money from to build these high rise buildings.

Dem boys always remember de Man above don’t sleep suh he eye don’t shut. Dem boys want to tell SARU is not all de high rise building come from scampishness.

SARU got to be careful how dem mapping de country. Dem boys hear couple of dem want bruck down dem high rise buildings and seh he fall down, just not to answer question.

Jagdeo got couple high rise and dem boys know wheh all deh and dem plan to tell SARU.

Dem boys also want to tell SARU don’t believe that scamp if he seh he don’t have high rise because he did tell reporters when he was president and in Trinidad that he would never run fuh a third term.

Lo and behold as soon as he touch down in Guyana was a big campaign fuh third term all over Guyana. Contractors put up posters all over de place. Is Donald Dumb who shoot it down.

Yesterday, again he tell a reporter he not interested in a third term.

Talk half and believe him.