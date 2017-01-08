Latest update January 8th, 2017 12:20 AM

GuySuCo to give presentation on Sugar Industry at PSC tomorrow

Jan 08, 2017

The Board of Directors and Management of the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) will appear before the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Economic Services to make an oral presentation on GuySuCo and the Sugar Industry tomorrow.
The meeting would come on the heels of a recent meeting between the Government of Guyana and National stakeholders which included the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C); the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) and the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE).
Additionally, workers’ representatives from the various estates in the sugar industry were also present at that meeting which was held at the boardroom of the Ministry of Agriculture, Regent Street and Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown.
Documents related to the state of the sugar industry and the possible options regarding the future of GuySuCo was shared with these stakeholders who are scheduled to attend a follow-up meeting shortly.
Meanwhile, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, told media operatives at the Post-Cabinet Press Briefings on Friday that the Government has made no decision on the future of the industry or that of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).
In fact, the Minister stressed that no decision will be made without consulting stakeholders.
There has been a lot of tension in the air as it relates to the future of the sugar industry – which from all indications – is on ‘life support’ as was highlighted by one observer last year.
The David Granger-led Administration has for the last year or so, been accused of making decisions without consulting stakeholders, resulting in the Opposition and respective Trade Unions airing their concerns.
Chief amongst their concerns was the diversification exercise which has already been carried out at the Wales Estate which they claim, had been done without any consultations.

