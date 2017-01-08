Guyana does not need advocates like Hydar Ally and Eric Philips

Dear Editor,

I refer to a letter in the press from Eric Phillips, ACDA member now turned SARU member where he said the RED HOUSE is an example of the “misuse and abuse of state”. But isn’t Eric Phillip being a big hypocrite? Where was his voice when the Granger administration misused and abused the Treasury by squandering some $1.2 billion on the now famous Durban Park Project or $500 million on a building that is unsuitable to store drugs?

This is what is wrong with this country, when the PPP is in power the Hydar Allys bury their conscience and support everything that the PPP does blindly and condemns the PNC and likewise the Eric Phillips of this world because of racial reasons, bury their conscience and support everything a black PNC government and condemns everything the PPP does. There is no rationality in these men, yet the state has collectively paid them over $10 million each a year for services renders for this anti-nationalist thinking

Shame on you Eric Phillips! You cannot be drawing all this much from the taxpayers and only speak half-truths. Please use some of the poor people’s money that is paying you and buy some credibility and some conscience. Guyana will always be a broken nation down at the bottom of the barrel once we have people like Eric Phillips and Hydar Ally advising the government; they are the most biased and barefaced advocates a nation can ever be unfortunate to have. When will these people seek redemption for their narrow-mindedness?

Lisa Ally