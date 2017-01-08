Guyana Boxing Association kicks off year’s itinerary with international card

Fresh from their commendable performance where they procured 10 gold medals and a silver

at the Caribbean Development Boxing tournament in Bridgetown Barbados, local amateur boxers will continue their quest for international accolades when they square off with their counterparts from St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname and St Maarten in a tournament slated for Saturday February 18 here.

President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, revealed this much when he spoke with Kaieteur Sport yesterday afternoon. The GBA boss is collaborating with head of the Briso Promotions, Seon Bristol and former amateur boxer, Alford MacDonald. He explained that the duo had approached him late last year with the proposal and after discussions with other executive members, he has given the green light. He further said that the tournament will comprise boxers in the youth, junior and elite category and would serve to inform administrators of the effectiveness of constant international tournaments.

Meanwhile, both Bristol and MacDonald are scheduled to arrive in Guyana soon to complete arrangements for the card. In a telephone discussion with MacDonald yesterday afternoon, he assured that the card will feature some of the best talent out of the Caribbean. A former boxer who represented the Cliff Anderson Boxing Gym, MacDonald said that he fought among some of the country’s top amateur boxers. The former boxer said that he had attended some of the (amateur) cards when he had returned to Guyana last year and he was impressed with the performances. However, he said that he was somewhat disappointed that the youths were not exposed to constant international contests and had vowed to do something about it. He assured that the imminent card will be a yearly feature and he intends to make it better every year. “Our objective is to provide quality competition for our boxers while giving back something tangible to the sport,” he said.