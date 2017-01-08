GPL’s management visits home of Bush Lot employee who fell to death

The management of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) has praised the service of the linesman

who fell to his death on Tuesday at Hampshire, Corentyne, East Berbice.

In a statement, GPL said that Brian Clifford is one of its long service awardees who lost his life during the execution of his duties.

“He was a member of a GPL team that had responded to an emergency call from Hampshire on the Corentyne. Mr. Clifford had climbed one of our 30-foot poles and was in the process of correcting a distribution network issue, when the pole broke from below ground surface and fell to the ground with our employee; after the unfortunate incident occurred, Brian was rushed to a local private hospital, but sadly succumbed,” a statement from the company said yesterday.

Clifford- a Network Technician 1 was attached to the Transmission and Distribution Department – Number 53 Outpost on the East Coast of Berbice.

According to GPL, the linesman, who recently celebrated 25 years of service with the company last October, joined their employ on August 15, 1991, as a Tree Trimmer 111. He worked at the same location and was later reclassified as Line Journeyman 111, 11 and 1 respectively.

On Thursday, GPL’s Executive Management visited the bereaved family to offer condolences on behalf of the Board of Directors, management and staff.

“Chief Executive Officer (ag) Mr. Renford Homer, described the visit as extremely somber and emotional and offered GPL’s support in various ways.”

The company also arranged a ‘Night of Reflection’ yesterday at the man’s home at Bush Lot Village.

Clifford is expected to be laid to rest today at New Amsterdam, Stanleytown Cemetery.