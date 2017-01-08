Latest update January 8th, 2017 12:15 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GPL’s management visits home of Bush Lot employee who fell to death

Jan 08, 2017 News 0

The management of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) has praised the service of the linesman

Dead: Brian Clifford

who fell to his death on Tuesday at Hampshire, Corentyne, East Berbice.
In a statement, GPL said that Brian Clifford is one of its long service awardees who lost his life during the execution of his duties.
“He was a member of a GPL team that had responded to an emergency call from Hampshire on the Corentyne. Mr. Clifford had climbed one of our 30-foot poles and was in the process of correcting a distribution network issue, when the pole broke from below ground surface and fell to the ground with our employee; after the unfortunate incident occurred, Brian was rushed to a local private hospital, but sadly succumbed,” a statement from the company said yesterday.
Clifford- a Network Technician 1 was attached to the Transmission and Distribution Department – Number 53 Outpost on the East Coast of Berbice.
According to GPL, the linesman, who recently celebrated 25 years of service with the company last October, joined their employ on August 15, 1991, as a Tree Trimmer 111. He worked at the same location and was later reclassified as Line Journeyman 111, 11 and 1 respectively.
On Thursday, GPL’s Executive Management visited the bereaved family to offer condolences on behalf of the Board of Directors, management and staff.
“Chief Executive Officer (ag) Mr. Renford Homer, described the visit as extremely somber and emotional and offered GPL’s support in various ways.”

Visit to family: From L-R:Ms. Lisa Clifford (daughter of the deceased), Rayon Clifford (son of the deceased) Mrs. Mohani Devi Clifford (wife of the deceased), GPL’s Chief Executive Officer (ag) Mr. Renford Homer, Divisional Director Human Resources – Mr. Bal Parsaud and GPL’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer – Technical Mr. Elwyn Marshall.

The company also arranged a ‘Night of Reflection’ yesterday at the man’s home at Bush Lot Village.
Clifford is expected to be laid to rest today at New Amsterdam, Stanleytown Cemetery.

More in this category

Sports

V Net Communications renews sponsorship with Paul

V Net Communications renews sponsorship with Paul

Jan 07, 2017

By Zaheer Mohamed V Net Communications of Delph Street, Campbellville has renewed its sponsorship with talented all-rounder Keemo Paul. The entity has been providing support to the player for over a...
Read More
Five-star City demolish woeful West Ham

Five-star City demolish woeful West Ham

Jan 07, 2017

Wrecking ball Warner fires Australia towards sweep

Wrecking ball Warner fires Australia towards

Jan 07, 2017

Adams – a surprise omission from the trials squad

Adams – a surprise omission from the trials...

Jan 07, 2017

Berbice volleyball 2017 season kicks off today with one day competition at Blairmont

Berbice volleyball 2017 season kicks off today...

Jan 07, 2017

Hockey’s success last year should gain mainstream consideration

Hockey’s success last year should gain...

Jan 07, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…Can’t believe he said that

Letter to the Sports Editor…Can’t believe...

Jan 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Passports: Sale or Saviour?

    By Sir Ronald Sanders On January 1st,, “60 minutes”, an investigative programme aired by the US television company, Sir... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch