Latest update January 8th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Entries for Wiltshire Dominoes close today

Jan 08, 2017 Sports 0

Teams interested in competing in the Mark Wiltshire Dominoes tournament will have up to 15:00hrs today to enter. Entries can be done through Mark Wiltshire on 665-5855, Samuels on 664- 9469 or Abbe on 668-8419.
The East Coast zone will commence today at Narine Shop Line Top Lusignan at 15:30hrs, while the Georgetown leg will start tomorrow at Dynasty Sports Bar at 19:30hrs. The West Demerara zone will commence shortly.
Entrance fee is $12,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy, medals and $175,000, runner up a trophy, medals and $75,000, third place a trophy and $35,000 and fourth place a trophy and $15,000.
The best female player in the tournament will receive $10,000, the player sharing the first love with the best average and first double love will be given $5,000 each and the man-of-the-match in the finals will pocket $5,000.
One re-entry will be allowed and all GDA rules will be in effect. Among the sponsors on board are N and H Car Rental, Eswick North, Sweet Point, Linden Boston, Noel Elliott, Strikers SC, Dynasty Sports bar, Lawrence Beaton, Norman Gibbs and Chief Mike.

More in this category

Sports

Tennis players receive prizes for outstanding performances

Tennis players receive prizes for outstanding performances

Jan 08, 2017

Despite a late start to the Guyana Tennis Association (GLTA) 3rd Annual Awards ceremony, the event provided its small audience with the distinction reflective of the grand sport of tennis. Hosted by...
Read More
Rooney equals goal record in Man United rout of Reading

Rooney equals goal record in Man United rout of...

Jan 08, 2017

Australia romp to emphatic win for series sweep

Australia romp to emphatic win for series sweep

Jan 08, 2017

Guyana Boxing Association kicks off year’s itinerary with international card

Guyana Boxing Association kicks off year’s...

Jan 08, 2017

Another dominant year for POWERLIFTING …

Another dominant year for POWERLIFTING …

Jan 08, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…The unfair treatment of the RHTY&SC by the GCB must stop

Letter to the Sports Editor…The unfair...

Jan 08, 2017

Budhan Turf Club to hold race meet on Sunday March 12th

Budhan Turf Club to hold race meet on Sunday...

Jan 08, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Passports: Sale or Saviour?

    By Sir Ronald Sanders On January 1st,, “60 minutes”, an investigative programme aired by the US television company, Sir... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch