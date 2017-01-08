Entries for Wiltshire Dominoes close today

Latest update January 8th, 2017 12:55 AM
Teams interested in competing in the Mark Wiltshire Dominoes tournament will have up to 15:00hrs today to enter. Entries can be done through Mark Wiltshire on 665-5855, Samuels on 664- 9469 or Abbe on 668-8419.
The East Coast zone will commence today at Narine Shop Line Top Lusignan at 15:30hrs, while the Georgetown leg will start tomorrow at Dynasty Sports Bar at 19:30hrs. The West Demerara zone will commence shortly.
Entrance fee is $12,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy, medals and $175,000, runner up a trophy, medals and $75,000, third place a trophy and $35,000 and fourth place a trophy and $15,000.
The best female player in the tournament will receive $10,000, the player sharing the first love with the best average and first double love will be given $5,000 each and the man-of-the-match in the finals will pocket $5,000.
One re-entry will be allowed and all GDA rules will be in effect. Among the sponsors on board are N and H Car Rental, Eswick North, Sweet Point, Linden Boston, Noel Elliott, Strikers SC, Dynasty Sports bar, Lawrence Beaton, Norman Gibbs and Chief Mike.
