DENTAL HEALTH….LAUGHING GAS

By Dr. Neromini Fagu

Toothache has been around since the dawn of human existence, and no doubt the desire to cure this pain has existed just as long. Until relatively recently, bad teeth were a part of life and pulling them out without any form of anesthesia was normal.

But the ability to control pain is a critical part of all dental procedures, and throughout history dental professionals have used a variety of methods to try to create a comfortable and trusting environment for the patient.

Nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, was discovered in 1772 and was used recreationally to achieve euphoria. It has no colour, no smell, and does not cause any irritation. In 1844 a dentist by the name of Horace Wells introduced laughing gas to dentistry. Dr. Wells first tested the gas on himself by inhaling a large amount and then had a dentist extract one of his teeth. The procedure was a success as the tooth was extracted painlessly. However, a year later a failed demonstration in front of the dental fraternity caused a disgraced Dr. Wells to leave the profession and become a travelling salesman.

Nitrous oxide did not gain general use until 1863, when Gardner Colton successfully started to use it in dental clinics. During this time, the concentration used was 100 percent nitrous oxide. In 1868 Edmund Andrews, a Chicago surgeon, began to use nitrous oxide in combination with oxygen to provide anesthesia. Today, the ratio used in laughing gas in dentistry is 70 percent oxygen and 30 percent nitrous oxide.

Laughing gas is inhaled through a small mask that fits over your nose to help you relax. It is not intended to put you to sleep. It keeps you in a conscious and conversational state but yet is strong enough to suppress the pain caused by dental work. You will be able to hear and respond to your dentist. You may experience light-headedness or a tingling in your arms and legs but, ultimately, you should feel calm and comfortable. The effects of laughing gas wear off soon after the mask is removed.

Advantages of laughing gas

– Rapid onset – it reaches the brain within 20 seconds and begins to work after 2-3 minutes.

– The depth of sedation can be increased or decreased.

– The gas is eliminated from the body within 3-5 minutes after the supply is stopped.

– Doses can be given incrementally until desired the dose is reached.

– It has painkiller effects on soft tissues such as the gums.

– No needle injection is required for administration.

– It is safe with very few side effects.

There are some disadvantages of using laughing gas. Some people may not like it because it gives the effect of losing control. Also, mouth breathers or people with stuffy noses may feel claustrophobic when the mask is placed over their nose. Some side effects include nausea, vomiting and headaches.

Nitrous oxide has to be mixed with oxygen to a specified maximum concentration and not everyone may achieve the required sedation levels without exceeding the concentration limits.

On rare occasions, people have reported a bad experience with laughing gas. Usually this is due to over sedation which is caused by having too much nitrous oxide in the mix. This is easily reversible by reducing the amount of nitrous oxide. Your dentist will work with you to find the correct dosage.

Laughing gas is widely used in both dentistry and medicine today. It has proven to be a very safe and popular sedative agent and a mild anesthetic agent at higher concentrations. Administered properly, the nitrous oxide-oxygen technique has a very high success rate with a very small number of adverse effects and complications.

