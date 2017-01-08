Latest update January 8th, 2017 12:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cattle farmer to stand trial for rape

Jan 08, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0

A West Berbice cattle farmer was on Friday, committed to stand trial at the Berbice High Court, accused of rape.
According to the evidence presented in court, Vibert James, also known as Tarzan, 48, broke into the dwelling of the 30-year-old victim, at the time, held a knife to her throat, and had sex with her without her consent. At the time of the incident, he was residing at Vandetta, aback of Blairmont, West Bank Berbice. He allegedly committed the act around 2:00 hours on February 2, 2012, at Vandetta.
The victim after her ordeal ran to her neighbour screaming at the top of her voice. The matter was reported at the Fort Wellington Police Station, and James was arrested and placed on bail pending investigations.
Charges were laid against the accused on October 10, 2016, and on Thursday, January 6, 2017, at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court, Magistrate Rhondel Weever, ruled that there was sufficient evidence to commit James to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Berbice High Court.
The accused was made to post fresh bail at $250,000.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana Boxing Association kicks off year’s itinerary with international card

Guyana Boxing Association kicks off year’s itinerary with...

Jan 08, 2017

Fresh from their commendable performance where they procured 10 gold medals and a silver at the Caribbean Development Boxing tournament in Bridgetown Barbados, local amateur boxers will continue...
Read More
Another dominant year for POWERLIFTING …

Another dominant year for POWERLIFTING …

Jan 08, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…The unfair treatment of the RHTY&SC by the GCB must stop

Letter to the Sports Editor…The unfair...

Jan 08, 2017

Budhan Turf Club to hold race meet on Sunday March 12th

Budhan Turf Club to hold race meet on Sunday...

Jan 08, 2017

Entries for Wiltshire Dominoes close today

Entries for Wiltshire Dominoes close today

Jan 08, 2017

WICB Regional Super50 tournament…Foo returns for Guyana Jaguars

WICB Regional Super50 tournament…Foo...

Jan 08, 2017

The AAG’s attitude poses threat to athletes’ future

The AAG’s attitude poses threat to athletes’...

Jan 08, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Passports: Sale or Saviour?

    By Sir Ronald Sanders On January 1st,, “60 minutes”, an investigative programme aired by the US television company, Sir... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch