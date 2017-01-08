Cattle farmer to stand trial for rape

Latest update January 8th, 2017 12:20 AM
Jan 08, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0
A West Berbice cattle farmer was on Friday, committed to stand trial at the Berbice High Court, accused of rape.
According to the evidence presented in court, Vibert James, also known as Tarzan, 48, broke into the dwelling of the 30-year-old victim, at the time, held a knife to her throat, and had sex with her without her consent. At the time of the incident, he was residing at Vandetta, aback of Blairmont, West Bank Berbice. He allegedly committed the act around 2:00 hours on February 2, 2012, at Vandetta.
The victim after her ordeal ran to her neighbour screaming at the top of her voice. The matter was reported at the Fort Wellington Police Station, and James was arrested and placed on bail pending investigations.
Charges were laid against the accused on October 10, 2016, and on Thursday, January 6, 2017, at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court, Magistrate Rhondel Weever, ruled that there was sufficient evidence to commit James to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Berbice High Court.
The accused was made to post fresh bail at $250,000.
