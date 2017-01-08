Cancer Foundation to offer Pap smears to 100 women

This month is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and the Guyana Cancer Foundation is offering Pap smears to the first 100 underprivileged women countrywide.

The project commences on January 14 and will take place every Saturday at Quest Lab in Queenstown.

On January 20, the foundation will be hosting a “Wear It Teal Friday!” President of the Non-Governmental-Organization, Bibi Hassan, is urging that the nation participate by wearing some teal and white in honour of Cervical Cancer Survivors and Fighters.

Last year, the foundation partnered with N & S Mattai and Company and offered mammograms and sonograms to 100 women. The project ended last month to make way for the new project starting next Saturday.

Studies have shown that cancer is among the leading causes of death around the world, and will result in approximately 84 million dying of this ailment between 2005 and 2015 if interventions are not put in place to fight this deadly disease.

Reports have shown that cancer has been the third leading cause of mortality in Guyana with Ischemic Heart Diseases coming in second and Cerebrovascular Diseases at number one. Prostate, breast, lung and cervical cancers are the main categories affecting the Guyanese population.

During the period of 2004-2011 more than 3400 persons died from various forms of cancer, with the largest number of deaths being 621 in 2011.

Guyana has the third highest rate of cervical cancer in the Western hemisphere. Afro-Guyanese account for over 65 percent of prostate cancer, whereas Indo-Guyanese women had the highest cases of breast cancer – 45 percent.

Although genetic influences increase the risk for developing certain cancers, lifestyles, diets and socio-economic status also play a significant role in the determination of who will be afflicted.

The Ministry of Public Health in 2013 launched its Health Vision 2020 Strategy for which emphasis was placed on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), especially cervical cancer, its causes and possible prevention.

It has, since 2007, focused on cervical cancer, trying to reduce its incidence through several programmes across the country to educate women.

Any person desirous of having a pap smear can make contact with Hassan on 618-2085 or 624-3121.