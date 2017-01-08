Budhan Turf Club to hold race meet on Sunday March 12th

Latest update January 8th, 2017 12:55 AM

The Budhan Memorial Turf Club and Sports Complex of No.66 Village Corentyne, Berbice will stage a one day horserace meet on Sunday March 12th at their racetrack at No.66 Corentyne and over $3M in cash and trophies will be on offer during the day for the outstanding performers.
Seven races are carded for the day’s programme with the main event being for horses classified J and lower with the winner collecting a $200,000 purse while the runner up claims $100,000, third $50,000 and fourth $25,000.
Other events on the programme caters for K and lower class horses, 3 years old Guyana bred, L1 and L2 and lower horses, Unclassified and non-winners.
According to a release from the organisers, the track is in good condition despite the current rainfall which should ease by race day clearing the way for an excellent day of horseracing.
Entries for this meet will close on March 5 at the Club’s office at No.66 Village, Corentyne, while information can the accessed by calling Club President Neville Budhan on telephone 338-2283 and or Mr. Shines on 325-3192.

