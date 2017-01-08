CCTV capture bare-faced bandits breaking into goods van

– Captured on CCTV

About three men in a black Toyota Raum were seen shortly after noon, yesterday, breaking into and emptying a grocery can which was parked just off the high bridge at the La Penitence Market, Georgetown.

From the footage, the registration number on the front of the vehicle appears to be HC 5334 or HC 5354. The number plate on the back of the car appears to be different from the one on the front—it reads HC 3344 or HC 1344.

Based on the CCTV footage, the black Raum came out of Hogg Street, Albouystown and parked at the junction of Sussex (eastern side) and Saffon Streets. Its occupants observed salespersons removing a load of goods from the van and taking it into the market.

When the workers entered the market, the Raum turned onto Saffon Street and parked alongside the grocery van where one of its occupants first exited and went into the market through the first gate. Another accomplice also exited the vehicle and went into the market.

Shortly after, the second suspect returned to the van from the same gate while his accomplice, who first entered the market, came back to the van after exiting the market from its side gate which is on the western side of Sussex Street.

When the two suspects came back to the van, the footage showed one of them breaking the window with an object and he began emptying the stocks into the Raum with the help of the other suspect. The driver did not exit the Raum. The men then re-entered the vehicle and drove south along Saffon Street.

A police car even passed while the men were parked alongside the goods van, observing the surrounding.

The stallholder, who lost his stocks, said that his workers had just entered the market with one load and when they returned to the van they noticed it was emptied.

The suspects escaped with two bags containing milk powder, three cases of one pound butter and one case of mayonnaise.

A report was made at the Ruimveldt Police Station. Only a few weeks ago, the stallholder’s mother was robbed at gunpoint as she was getting into a taxi. No one was arrested.