Another dominant year for POWERLIFTING …

2017 will be a year of consolidation



The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) has reported that 2016 was an encouraging year for the body which has continued to hold its own locally and internationally.

Under the leadership of former multi talented athlete and powerlifter, Ed Caesar, the federation fulfilled its local mandate of hosting local tournaments at the novice, intermediate and senior levels and for the first time introduced the RAW segment of the sport to Guyana when the RAW Nationals was held in September at the Critchlow Labour College.

The young executive also, despite persistent challenges was able to send a team of athletes to compete at the Caribbean level and they did themselves and nation proud.

Even with successes being recorded locally and internationally, the federation did face a number of challenges, among them were varied public awareness about the sport; limited technical adeptness on updated International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) Rules by Coaches and Athletes alike; limited awareness and enforcement of World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) Protocols throughout the federation; outdated competition fees (which have since been reviewed and updated and hopefully will be instituted in 2017; limited sponsors/partnerships; limited Technical Resources – need for capacity building e.g. referees, coaches, scorers for all involved in the sport (athletes and coaches alike); limited Administrative Resources; limited Volunteers.

With regard to the last named challenge, the GAPF is encouraging lifters to make themselves available as volunteers whenever they are not competing.

Following are 2016 Highlights

– Launch of GAPF’s Facebook Page and Youtube Channel in attempts to increase GAPF’s public outreach to lifters and other interested persons.

– Specifically through the FB page, lifters readily obtain information on upcoming competitions, download registration forms, offer feedback directly to Exec Members, make inquiries and communicate (exchange ideas) among

themselves.

– The Youtube channel stands as a digital repository of past competitions to be viewed publically.

– Reconfiguration and automation of Competition Registration forms, which can now be downloaded.

– Review (Amendment and Update) of GAPF Constitution by Executive Members. This effort was spearheaded by Ms. Tracy Shamsudeen; athlete and volunteer to the 2016 Executive.

– Buddy’s Gym signed on as a partner with the federation by donating to all the competitions hosted for the year under review. They sponsored the 2016 National Team that participated in NAPF/Caribbean Powerlifting Championships (St. Croix) by housing one of the GAPF’s Eliko Competition Sets and allowed the team access to their facility to train.

Outstanding Lifters for 2016

Local Competition

Novice (Overall Winners) – Carlos Petterson 93kg, Melissa Tucker 84k. Juniors Unequipped – Carlos Petterson, Tracy Shamsudeen. Equipped – Tineisha Toney, Romario Gonsalves.

Intermediate (Overall Winners) – Carlos Petterson, Romario Gonsalves, Nadina Taharally.

Masters – Martin Webster, Frank Tucker, Nadina Taharally. Raw Nationals (Overall Winners) – Vijai Rahim, Tineisha Toney.

Senior Nationals (Overall Winners) – Equipped Tineisha Toney, Vijai Rahim. Unequipped – Carlos Petterson, Nadina Taharally.

– 14th Annual NAPF/Caribbean Powerlifting Championships, St. Croix – Karel Mars (105kg) set new Caribbean Records in the Squat and Bench Press.

– The GAPF in association with Buddy’s Gym hosted a novelty Bench Press Competition. The event was well received and attended and served a s useful tool in spreading awareness, fielding new talent and garnering support for the sport.

– Fitness Express remained the primary Financial partner of the GAPF and continues to be acknowledged for this effort.

– Powerlifting Guyana went back to its roots by hosting its Claude Charles Intermediate Championship at the Critchlow Labour College.

– Accomplished Powerlifter Winston Stoby was honored at the 2016 Senior National Championships as a medal with his image was fashioned and distributed to winners in various categories.

– Honoring lifters who have made, and continue to make noted contributions to the sport on and off the platform will be a key part of the GAPF’s modus operandi for 2017 and beyond.

– Resuscitated ties with the National Sports Commission and Guyana Olympic Association.

Meanwhile, the GAPF will convene its 2017 AGM on Saturday next at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue from 09:00hrs.

The agenda for the AGM is as follows: 1. Renewal of Affiliation, 2. Minutes of 2016 AGM, 3. President’s Report, 4. General Secretary’s Report, 5. Treasurer’s Report, 6. Election of 2017 Office Bearers, 7. Any Other Business.