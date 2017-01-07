V Net Communications renews sponsorship with Paul

By Zaheer Mohamed

V Net Communications of Delph Street, Campbellville has renewed its sponsorship

with talented all-rounder Keemo Paul.

The entity has been providing support to the player for over a year and yesterday at their office Managing Director of the company Safraz Sheriffudeen made a presentation to the player.

Sheriffudeen said he is happy to lend support to such a talented cricketer and wished him well. He added that Paul has shown tremendous improvement and urged the player to remain committed.

Paul, who has been selected as one of the three overage players for the West Indies U19 in the upcoming Regional Super 50 tournament, expressed gratitude to Sheriffudeen.

The Super 50 will commence on January 24 in Antigua and Barbados, and Paul said he is confident of doing well in his upcoming assignment. “I have been doing a lot of training with the GCB academy coaches both in the gym and in the nets. It helped me to improve my strengths and weaknesses so I am confident,” he added.

Paul who was born in Saxacally and migrated to Wakenaam at the age of 11 where he started his career with the Noitgedacht SC stated that he is looking forward to the Super 50. “These players are preparing to defend the U19 World Cup so I will be happy to share my experience and render assistance in other areas which will help them going forward,” he posited.

Paul who also plays for the Demerara CC pointed out that one of his goals is to score runs and take wickets consistently and help the team progress. “It is important that the players know what it’s like to play for your country in a World Cup and what it takes to be successful in such a tournament so definitely I will share my experience with the younger players,” he related.

V Net Communications provides satellite communications to remote areas in Guyana such as satellite internet, satellite phones and VOIP services.