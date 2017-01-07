Sex and kickback was rampant in de drug trade

A study show people does retain 75 per cent of what they see, compared to only 13 per cent of what they hear. Dem boys believe that is a true. De whole country use to hear bout Babbie and he drug bond, but none body ever remember that because dem never see it.

De auditors been and see it and wha dem see tek over 100 per cent of dem memory. Dem can never forget. Dem see stuff without label so you can’t tell is wha. You don’t know if is Whizz, cocaine or propane.

De record wha dem boys see lef dem more confuse and dumb. Records show dem dump stuff but dem didn’t know wha dem dump. Everybody know this is wheh de kak deh. When a man don’t know wha he dump he certainly can never know wha he got.

De people keep buying every hour and dumping every minute. Dem even bring in expired drugs wha dem get paid for and de Ministry dump de next day. This is wheh de runnings been.

Yesterday de news come out about an investigation on a $554 million contract that de PS give out. In de first place he was not even suppose to be meddling in de drug importation and distribution.

Dem boys seh when de contract was given he was suppose to pay 30 per cent as advance which is $166 million. This was a contract Babbie get.

Instead de PS pay 50 per cent which is $277 million. That is $111million more than he was to pay. Then he tun round and when nobody was looking, he doctor de document – and dem boys don’t mean send de document to a doctor. He alter it himself.

Dem boys believe that de $111million was he kickback that he wanted up front. That is how Jagdeo and de Pee Pee Pee boys operate on most of not all contracts granted under dem. Dem does want de kickback before de wuk start or de goods supplied. This way nobody can’t rob dem.

Dem boys don’t want to believe that this kickback and sex was common from top to bottom. In de case of some of dem in de Pee Pee Pee, dem boys certain bout de kickback, but dem ain’t certain who was sexing who.

Talk half and ask Babbie and Brazzy. Dem was always in de middle.