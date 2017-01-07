Reduction in rape, murders account for 16% decrease in serious crimes

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has recorded a 16 percent decrease in serious crimes at the end of December when compared to the same period last year, the police said in a release yesterday.

There was a six percent reduction in murder with a 64 percent clear-up rate; a seven percent decrease in gun-related robberies; a 19 percent decrease in armed robberies where other instruments were used, and a 19 percent decrease where violence was used.

There was also a seven percent decrease in robbery with aggravation; robberies where no guns were used decreased by nine percent, while there was a 21 percent reduction in rape with a 34 percent clear-up rate and a 15 percent decrease in burglary.

Break and enter and larceny also reduced by 19 percent. The police were able to take 109 illegal firearms off the streets last year as compared to 115 in 2015. The firearms comprised 49 pistols, 32 revolvers, 26 shotguns, two rifles and one submachine gun.

For the decrease in serious crimes, the police credited the public’s trust, which resulted in a higher level of information sharing due to community engagement by divisional commanders and their sub-divisional officers.

In the release, the force said that exposure to training both locally and internationally continues to be a top priority at all levels. Last year, 108 ranks, inclusive of 40 officers, attended courses in over 19 foreign countries.

The Force lauded the efforts made by members of the Cops and Faith Community Network which was launched in September of 2014.

The network has made thus far 343 interventions in matters involving juveniles and young persons who were first offenders of minor offences, of which 211 were males and 132 were females.

In all the cases, the youths were counseled by the religious leaders, and following the involvement of parents and guardians, and the victims where necessary, the majority of them were warned and sent away.

The Force said that it has also made significant input as it relates to the supervision of the Learner Drivers Theoretical and Practical examinations countrywide, and also the marking of the aforesaid exams.

They have also counseled persons who have attempted suicide, police ranks who had traumatic experiences, and victims of serious crimes.

With respect to traffic management, there was a 10.3 percent increase in fatal accidents with 128 deaths recorded last year as compared to 126 in 2015.